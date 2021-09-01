By Shereen Siewert

A 5-year-old Wausau-area child whose parents are facing abuse charges died last week after spending 10 days in the hospital, Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said Wednesday.

Schulz said officers were notified on Aug. 15 of the child’s injuries, prompting an investigation by the Everest Metro Detective Bureau to determine the cause. Prosecutors say the child suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and elevated levels of both alcohol and Tylenol in her bloodstream.

The parents of the child, Jonathan Stolp and Sumitra Stolp, of Weston, were arrested on recommended charges Physical Abuse of a Child: Recklessly Causing Bodily Harm, Child Neglect and Obstructing an Officer. Those charges could change as a result of the child’s death.

Both suspects are being held in the Marathon County Jail on $75,000 cash bonds following a probable cause hearing.

Charges are expected to be finalized on Wednesday, when the couple is set to appear in Marathon County Circuit Court.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday on the child, Schulz said.

“Everest Metro Police detectives continue to work with the

Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Marathon County District

Attorney’s Office on this ongoing investigation,” Schulz said, in a news release.