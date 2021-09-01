By Shereen Siewert

Crews from at least five fire departments were called Wednesday to a garage fire at south of Wausau.

The initial call came through at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Metro Drive, just off Bus. Hwy. 51 in Schofield. Emergency scanner traffic indicates a blaze at a large parking garage at that location.

Wausau, SAFER, Mosinee, Riverside and Ringle departments have so far responded, along with the Salvation Army. There’s no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.