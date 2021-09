Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau West volleyball team crushed the competition Tuesday at the annual Warrior Quad, held at the West field house.

Match scores for the Warriors:

West vs. Lakeland: 11-25, 29-27, 25-14

vs. Auburndale: 25-22, 25-18, 20-25

vs. Marathon: 26-24, 13-25, 25-22

Individual scores and stats were not available due to a glitch in the team’s stats program.