This week’s featured cocktail is a creamy, delicious treat that will satisfy your caramel cravings. The Salted Caramel Mudslide is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Salted Caramel Mudslide

1 1/4 oz. vodka

1 1/4 oz. Baileys

1 1/4 oz. Kahala. Rim glass in caramel n salt, serve in rocks glass

To create this drink, rim a rocks glass in caramel and salt, then measure the ingredients into a shaker to combine. Pour into the glass and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.