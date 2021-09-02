By Shereen Siewert

Police say a fire that ripped through a large garage unit south of Wausau is not suspicious and they no longer need witnesses to submit videos of the blaze.

Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said the fire originated in a specific garage unit, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire was reported at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday at 1510 Metro Drive and caused significant damage. Hours after the blaze was extinguished, Schulz issued a plea for residents who witnessed the fire or had related video to contact police or fire officials to help in the investigation.

“Pertinent video was received to help with this investigation and at this time the Everest Metro Police Department no longer needs the public to submit any video or photographs,” Schulz said, in a news release.

Anyone who lost property in the blaze should submit an information packet, which is available at the Metro Apartments Management Office or the Everest Metro Police Department.