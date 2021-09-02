Disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated battery on an elderly person, drunken driving, a probation violation and bail jumping among incidents in Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for Aug. 30.

A 42-year-old Merrill man was arrested last Monday morning on warrant charges for criminal traffic from Lincoln and Wood counties.

A 27-year-old Merrill man was arrested Monday evening on several charges to include misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property along with felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and aggravated battery on an elderly person after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the town of Merrill.

Deputies took a 33-year-old Kronenwetter woman into custody for a first offense of OWI Tuesday after a traffic stop in the town of Merrill on Highway 51 north of Highway C.

A deputy arrested a 42-year-old Tomahawk man Wednesday evening on a warrant issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation.

Deputies directed traffic for hours on Sunday after temporary stop and go lights at Highways Q and 51 were struck by lightning. Deputies were on the scene for about six hours as technicians brought up replacement equipment from Chicago.

A 34-year-old Merrill man was arrested Sunday evening on a felony warrant for bail jumping. A deputy stopped the man on Highway P in the town of Pine River after finding he had the warrant through Lincoln County Court.

Deputies are still encountering vehicles traveling well in excess of the speed limits during patrols. A Wausau man was cited last Monday for traveling at 116 mph on Highway 51 at Highway D outside of Tomahawk. Early Saturday morning a South Milwaukee man was cited for driving at 90 mph in the same location. A few hours later a man from Edison, New Jersey, was cited for traveling at 91 mph on Highway 51 outside of Merrill. A second deputy had initially spotted the man traveling in excess of 100 mph.

Six people reported striking deer last week.