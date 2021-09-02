MARATHON CITY – The Marathon City Fire Department and the community itself invite the public to line its Main Street to show support for the firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians who will participate in the 9/11 Silent Memorial Procession on Sept. 11. The walk begins at 7 p.m. at First Street.

For the past 10 years, the Marathon City Fire Department has hosted a Silent Memorial Procession up Main Street in Marathon City remembering the 412 firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians along with 2,546 civilians who died on 9/11. The route up Main Street from First Street to Eighth Street increases in elevation 110 feet and symbolizes the number of stories in the World Trade Center Towers on the day of the attacks. Multiple local departments have participated in this tribute over the past decade.

“As we approach the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and plan our Silent Memorial Procession, we seek to honor those brave men and women who gave their lives that day attempting to save others,” said Craig Prihoda, Marathon City firefighter and department secretary. “September 11 holds significant importance for all first responders and the 20th anniversary requires special recognition. To achieve that level of recognition, the Marathon City Fire Department has set a goal of having 412 firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians participating in this year’s procession.”