Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

  • Amanda L. Higgins, 36, of Birnamwood. Aug. 31, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Angus S. Buhse, 35, of Rothschild. Aug. 26, 2021; Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Aaron J. Ebensperger, 35, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Andre J. Kelly, 46, of Schofield. Sept. 1, 2021: Threaten injury or harm in a computer message, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Andrew J. Westberg, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
  • Antonio M. O’Neal, 34, of Wausau. Aug. 27, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
  • Gavin L. Lorbecke, 20, of Wittenberg. Aug. 30, 2021: Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Franklin J. Gates, 46. Aug. 31, 2021: Lewd and lascivious behavior – exposure, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Dustin M. Gottschalk, 27, of Wausau. Aug. 30, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Dawson P. Armstrong, 18, of Milwaukee. Sept. 1, 2021: Theft between $5,000 and $10,000; bail jumping
  • Chad L. Shipp, 27, of Wausau. Aug. 27, 2021: Resisting an officer – substantial bodily harm, disorderly conduct
  • Brian W. Koch, 38, of Weston. Sept. 1, 2021: Violate a harassment restraining order, bail jumping
  • Isaiah T. Gray, 20, of Milwaukee. Aug. 27, 2021: Escape juvenile placement/corrections – repeater
  • James E. Clemens, 31, of Wausau. Aug. 27, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Jessica R. Townsend, 32, of Mosinee. Aug. 30, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Joseph M. Burger, 21, of Marshfield. Aug. 31, 2021: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, theft, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Justin L. Jensen, 28, of Wausau. Aug. 27, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Kai Chang, 30, of Wausau. Aug. 27, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, battery
  • Nicholas D. Bonham, 42, of Wausau. Aug. 30, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
  • Neng Vang, 34, of Weston. Aug. 27, 2021: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping
  • Maxwell C. Philavanh, 33, of Wausau. Aug. 27, 2021: Fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Leonardo A. Zarko, 31. Sept. 1, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Kyle D. Newton, 38, of Wausau. Aug. 27, 2021: Forgery, bail jumping
  • Kristofor M. Edwards, 34, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2021: Possession of child pornography, 20 counts
  • Richard C. Hoffman, 53. Sept. 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Uriel Rodriguez, 28, of Wausau. Aug. 27, 2021: Failure to report to jail
  • Romero Wilfredo, Jr., 29, of Antigo. Aug. 26, 2021: Retail theft-remove anti-theft device, operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • William L. Bryk, 36, of Minocqua. Sept. 2, 2021: Violate a harassment restraining order, bail jumping