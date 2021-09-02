MADISON — University of Wisconsin System nursing and pharmacy students will have another opportunity to receive a $500 tuition credit for providing COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

Funding from the state Department of Health Services makes this additional opportunity available for vaccines and boosters administered from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

“Our nursing and pharmacy students have been part of the solution in helping combat COVID-19 from day one,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said. “As long as we need them, I am confident they will step up for the people of Wisconsin.”

More than 1,000 nursing and pharmacy students earned the tuition credit and received valuable experience during the 2020-21 academic year by providing vaccinations under a DHS grant. About 200 students earned the credit over the summer. Previously, UW System provided a tuition credit to nursing and health care students who assisted in hospitals, clinics, and other medical provider locations.

The $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the fall 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a faculty supervisor if not currently licensed.

Interested students should contact their dean’s office.