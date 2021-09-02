Wipfli, a national consulting and accounting firm, announced today the promotions of Joshua Boyle, CPA, and Craig Schessler, CPA, to partner in its Wausau office.

Joshua Boyle

Boyle provides audit, accounting and consulting services to various size health systems, hospitals, nursing homes and independent physician practice clients. With a continuing commitment to understanding the unique issues affecting the health care industry, he strives to offer clients assistance designed to meet their specialized business needs.

Craig Schessler

Schessler provides tax services to the manufacturing and distribution industries. He has more than 10 years of tax experience in assisting clients ranging from large multistate to small closely held companies with their tax compliance, tax accounting, tax planning and tax controversy needs.