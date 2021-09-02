MADISON – After more than 11 years as director of Wisconsin Public Radio, Mike Crane has announced his resignation.

Mike Crane

“It has been an honor and privilege to be director of WPR and to have worked with the station’s talented staff this past decade,” Crane said this week in a news release. “The opportunity to fulfill the Wisconsin Idea, to serve everyone in Wisconsin, attracted me to WPR. I am grateful to our many members and supporters, whose generosity and commitment has been inspiring. I will continue to be an avid listener and supporter.”

Wisconsin Public Media Interim Director Heather Reese and Educational Communications Board Executive Director Marta Bechtol plan to name an interim director of WPR before Crane officially steps down on Oct. 1 and organize a national search for the new head of the organization.