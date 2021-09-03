Wausau Pilot & Review

A hazardous materials team was called in Thursday to a report of a chemical leak at a Wausau area business where one person was transported to a local hospital for assessment, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

The department issued this news release through a Facebook post:

On Thursday, Sept. 2nd, 2021, at approximately 5:30 pm, Marathon County Dispatch received a call of a chemical container leak, at a business in the 900 block of Erin View Ave, T-Stettin.

SAFER District and the Wausau Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team are currently on scene conducting testing for an unknown chemical.

One person was transported to an area hospital for a non-life threatening medical assessment.

There are no threats to the public or surrounding community. The effected area is restricted to the building and parking lot.

Further information will be provided at a later time.