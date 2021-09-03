Robert M. Fitzke

Robert M. Fitzke, 85, Wausau, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.

He was born June 9, 1936 in Wausau, son of the late Milton and Lillian (Schroeder) Fitzke. On October 10, 1964 he married Dianne Hall at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.

Robert owned Wausau Coin Machines Inc. for 35 years. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Man of Honor Society. He was also a member of the Wausau Elks Lodge No.248. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying and gambling.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Fitzke; children, Sue Rikke, Linda (Kelly) Anderson, Roy Fitzke and Mark (Jane Thiele) Fitzke; grandchildren, Benjamin Fitzke, Dillon and Max Rikke, Grady and Samuel Anderson; brothers, Jim Fitzke, and Dale Fitzke; sister-in-law Arlene Hanneman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:00 Noon on Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Alvina B. Nievinski

Alvina B. Nievinski, 96, Hatley, died Tuesday August 31, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston. She was born March 31, 1925, in Norrie, daughter of the late John and Anna (Jagler) Czeck. On September 24, 1945, she married Edward D. “Eddie” Nievinski at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. He preceded her in death October 18, 2017.

Prior to their marriage, Alvina held various factory jobs and after marriage became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She flourished in this role in providing for her family through her wonderful cooking, baking and canning abilities. Her bread from scratch (and no written recipe), pies and paczkis will remain as legendary memories to her children and grandchildren. During hay and threshing season, her hospitality to the working crew was shown in the wonderful and filling meals they all looked forward to.

Alvina was a lifelong member of St. Florian Catholic Church, their Rosary Society and volunteered at many of the events at the parish.

Survivors include her four children, Linette Haleen, Baileys Harbor, Janelle (Tom) Jacques-Jolly, Green Bay, Pam (Special friend, Gus) Meyer, Hatley, Dean (Special friend, Betty) Nievinski, Hatley; grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Goebel-Bakran, Todd (Holly) Haleen, Josh Jacques, Matt (Katrina) Jacques, Melanie Meyer, Nathan Meyer; great grandchildren, Riley, Raina, Easton, Everett, Jacob, Ryan, Mason, Jordan and Kendra, a sister, Audray Brinkman and nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Dave Jacques and Orville Meyer, a great grandson, Trevor, a sister, Lillian Spranger and brothers-in-law, Bernard Spranger and Severin Brinkman.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Noon Tuesday September 7, 2021 at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Masks are recommended for all those in attendance. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com



The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Pride TLC, and especially Dr. Oladeji, the nursing staff on the Fourth Floor and Comfort Care at Marshfield Hospital Weston for their care and assistance during Alvina’s time with them.

Robert “Bob” Schubring

Robert “Bob” Schubring, 74, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on August 31, 2021. He was born October 7th, 1946, in Wausau, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wausau East in the year of 1964 where he played on the football team. He married the love of his life and best friend, Bonnie, on May 25th, 1968. They went on to be married for 53 wonderful and joy filled years. Bob was a lithographer at the Wausau Daily Herald for many years and then went on to work at Marathon Communications where he drove truck. He and Bonnie welcomed their one and only son, Kirt, on April 7th, 1969. Bobs true pride and joy was his granddaughters, Regan and Teilyn.

Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was happiest when he was outdoors and spending time in nature. He was a board member of Whitetails Unlimited for over 25 years. He and Bonnie loved to spend time at their camper at Camp Holiday and also time with friends and family at Wildcat Lodge. Boulder Junction was their second home.

Bob loved to travel. He went on numerous trips hunting and fishing to many states out west and in Canada. Some of his favorite places he ever visited were the Grand Teton Mountains and Yellow Stone National Park.

But he always loved returning home to his family. His two granddaughters, Regan and Teilyn, were his greatest joy. He loved to attend their sporting events while they were growing up and cheering them on at anything and everything they did. If you talked to Bob, chances are you heard about both of the girls.

Bob was also an incredible cook. If you had the privilege of trying any and all of his cooking, you were blessed with the best. His specialties were his homemade soups, Hawaiian cookies, pasta salads, and the famous Party Potatoes. He would always say that his secret ingredients were love and butter. And anyone who got to eat his food would agree.

He is survived by his wife and one true love, Bonnie Schubring. His son; Kirt Schubring and his daughter in law Nikki. His granddaughters; Teilyn Schubring and Regan Decker and her husband Adam along with his grand-dog, Duke. He is also survived by his mother; Johanna Schultz, Brother; Harley Schubring and his wife Teresa. Nephew; Jason Schubring and his family.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday September 10, 2021, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Schofield. Rev. Mike Fox will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mary Brown

Mary Brown, 91, Mosinee, passed away on August 31, 2021 at Cedar Creek Manor from complications of Dementia.

She was born September 11, 1929, daughter of Wallis and Bertha Noble in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. She was one of six children.

Mary graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville with a degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career at John Marshall Elementary in Wausau, Wisconsin.

She married Jerrold Brown on June 30, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2018.

She retired from the Mosinee School District in 1995. During retirement she was involved in the reading tutoring program at the Marathon County jail. For many years she was actively involved with the Mosinee United Methodist Church.

Mary was best known for her friendliness, kindness and patience. She was a kind loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter Debra (Rick) Schnabel and son Jeff (Lori) Brown; grandchildren Christopher Schnabel, Jessica (Brad) Bemowski, Jonathon (Amanda Schuhart) Schnabel, Justin (Robert) Brown, Logan Brown; great-grandchildren Evan Schnabel and Henry Schnabel, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Wallis and Bertha Noble; siblings Jane Noble, Mildred Noble, Albert Noble, Charles Noble and Robert Noble.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Brainard Funeral Home – Weston. The Rev. Gail Ray will officiate.

Friends may call from 1:00 PM until time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are recommended for all those in attendance. A special thank you to the staff at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter.

Their exceptional kind and loving care was and is greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mc-Lit Marathon County Literacy Council, 515 N 3rd Street, Wausau, 54401 or going through their website: https://mclitofwausau.org.