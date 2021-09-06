LaVon M. Jensen

LaVon M. Jensen, 89, of Wausau passed away quietly on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

She was born at home on November 30, 1931 in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin to James and Marie (Hedin) Jennings. LaVon graduated from River Falls High School and attended the University of Wisconsin – River Falls where she received the highest of academic awards, the ‘Gold R’ and was Valedictorian graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

On Thursday March 12th, 1953 she married Donald D. Jensen, and together raised their two children Susan and David.

LaVon began her teaching career in the little red school house in River Falls, then taught first grade in Minneapolis, MN. During her time in Minneapolis, she changed the Lutheran Church getting bibles into childrens hands in the first grade where previously they were distributed at confirmation. She also changed the Lutheran Church giving women a seat at the table with voting power where before their only voice was the use of bake sale chairitable contributions. She moved to Houston, TX where she raised her family and in 1971 was awarded the National Juliette Low Statue for her work in racially integrating camping experiences with Troop 1442 and the San Jacinto Girl Scouts Council in Houston, TX. Later they returned to Schofield, WI where she continued her teaching career at both Weston and Evergreen Elementary. LaVon believed and instilled the concept that every child learns at a different pace, and so she also helped to design the school to promote individual learning and brought the gifted and talented program to the school. For her efforts, D.C. Everest School District honored her with the Teacher of the Year Award in 1977. In 2004, once again LaVon reformed girl scouting by helping to save Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp in Northcentral, WI and was given the Distinguished Service Award by Birch Trails Girl Scout Council.

In 1976, Donald passed away and in 1978 LaVon began her career in real estate. She formed her own company LaVon M. Jensen, Inc. being the first woman in commercial real estate in the Wausau area. LaVon was the first woman to chair the Chamber’s Small Business Council, initiated the popular ‘Business to Business Expo’ and influenced the creation of the Council of Women Business Owners. She was the first single woman member of the Wausau Country Club, the first individual woman of the Wausau Club. LaVon’s talents developed Washington Square, she owned White Water Car Wash and “wrote her name across the city” redeveloping the downtown properties on the river where today the Marathon County Library and The Dudley Center currently sit. In 1992, she formed Re/Max of Wausau and proudly owned the Henry Miller building at 1314 Grand Ave. LaVon won Re/Max Broker/Owner of the Year for the State of Wisconsin in 1997 for outstanding growth, recruiting and management. In 1996, Mayor John D. Hess and the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce presented LaVon with the Athena Buisness Women of the Year award for her significant contribututions to Wausau. In 2007, Re/Max North Central Region honored her with Single Office Broker/Owner of the year. She continued her legacy in commercial real estate and assisting residential clients actively until her passing.

LaVon was highly active walking everyday, in her younger years an avid cross-country skier and throughout her life a competitive golfer. In her late 80s, she took up yoga to improve her golf game. She loved traveling and with Re/Max played at world renowned courses such as Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland and Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. She was a talented painter, dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, and truly loved by all who knew her. She will be missed by many for her fairness, class and optimism.

She is survived by her children, Susan Jensen Kuehn and Robert F. Kuehn of Scottsdale, AZ; Dave (Nancy) Jensen of Wausau, WI; grandchildren, Ashley Buelt, Tyler (Danielle) Jensen, Matthew Jensen, Katie Jo Jensen and Cody Jensen; great-grandson, Wade Jensen; siblings, Darlene Sumption and Marlyn (Marlene) Jennings; and numerous other relatives and dear friends.

LaVon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; great-grandson, Jack Jensen; siblings, Dorothy (Don) Webster, Calvin (Dorcas) Jennings, Karen Lang and Nancy (Bill) Clausen.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Tuesday, September 7 at the Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel of Weston, 5712 Memorial Ct. Funeral will be 11:00 am Wednesday, September 8 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be around 3:45pm in the Mann Valley Cemetery of River Falls. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family.

Shirley A. Landowski

Shirley A. Landowski, age 83, of Ringle, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Gardenside Crossing of North Central Care, Wausau.

She was born on July 27, 1938 in the town of Germania, WI, the daughter of the late Anton and Anastasia (Yach) Dudzik. She married the love of her life, Sylvester A. Landowski on August 8, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2017.

Shirley was fond of traveling with her husband Syl, making it around the continental US in their pop-up truck camper. She and Syl also enjoyed fishing together and playing Sheepshead with family. Faith was always important to her, and they both were sure to make time for daily prayers and Mass – even on camping trips. Shirley was a homemaker and took care of the farm while Syl worked at Weyerhaeuser. She loved her flower gardens and watching the birds – especially cardinals. She enjoyed time spent with her family and was always known for being the first to arrive for family occasions and the last to leave.

Survivors include her daughter, Gloria (Dana) Degner of Weston, and their children, Brittany of Aurora, CO, and Emily of Venice, CA; one son, Timothy (Wendy) Landowski and their children, Elaina, Alexa, Jaydon, and Jordan, all of Birnamwood, and Danalee Alix-Lemmer of Knowlton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Raymond (Rosie) Dudzik, and sister Phyllis (Harold) Mauritz.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Agnes Parish, 6101 Zinser St. Weston. The Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church on Thursday.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Gardenside Crossing for the loving care that was given to Shirley there.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements.

Annette “Carol” Kluck

Annette “Carol” Kluck, 84, Wausau passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community of Wausau.

She was born January 24, 1937, in Little Falls, Minnesota, daughter of the late Carl and Antoinette (Courteau) Nelson, the fifth of eleven children. On June 16, 1956, she married Franklin Kluck in Wausau. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2018.

Carol worked in secretarial positions at J.C. Penny and WRIG Radio before setting on her career at Williams Realty Inc. It was there that she advanced from secretary to office manager and personal secretary to Mr. Williams. She reached her goal of obtaining her Relator’s license.

Carol was an avid reader and had her own library. She was a member of Toast mistresses, taught Tai Chi at the YMCA and made the best pecan caramel rolls. Carol and Frank spent much of their retirement at the cottage near Minocqua where friends and family were always welcome, and a casino run was definitely on the agenda.

Survivors include her children, Crystal (Randall) Nielson, Wausau.; Anthony (Donna) Kluck, Wausau; David Kluck, Tomahawk; Susanne Kluck, Bakersfield, CA; and Michael (Joyce) Kluck, Wausau; eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers, Bob Nelson, Jack Nelson, James (Jan) Nelson and Ron Nelson and her sister, Jean (John) MacArthur.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Charles, Erwin and Byron and her sisters, Shirley Brantley and Joan Kluetz.

Online condolences may be expressed at

Joel M. Kleiber

Joel M. Kleiber, 50, Wausau passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home, all his pain is gone.

He was born March 8, 1971, in Cudahy, WI, son of Jay and Joann (Ringel) Kleiber.

Joel spent a lifetime in the construction industry mastering many skills. He worked as a subcontractor, then general contractor and was highly respected for his carpentry skills and housing designs. He also become one of the premier E.I.F.S. (Exterior Insulation Finishing System) contractors in the Wausau area.

Joel will be fondly remembered for his loving demeanor and living a life full of humor. He enjoyed boating, especially on Lake Wausau; where he built his own Houseboat, called the Dirty Oar. He was always there to cheer on the Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.

He left us to soon, but he gave us so much to remember him by. Joel was a good man to many and was proud to be a father to the two best girls in the world.

Survivors include his children, Courtney Kleiber, Wausau, Kori Gerrow, Schofield, his parents, Jay and Joann Kleiber, Wausau, his brother, Todd (Lana) Kleiber, Rib Mountain, his niece, Saige Kleiber and his nephew, Carson Kleiber as well as aunts, uncles and other extended family.

Joel’s family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Jennifer Wage and Anna Anderson for their support and care they provided him during these times.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed New Life Pet Adoption, 125 Cattail Avenue, Marathon, WI 54448.

Dale E. Paul

Dale E. Paul, 78, of Edgar unexpectedly went to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in the presence of his family. May he rest in peace.

He was born April 26, 1943, in Athens, the son of the late Ferdinand Sr. and Sidonia (Bergmann) Paul. An Athens high school graduate, he competed in multiple sports including men’s volleyball, basketball, and baseball. As a pitcher on the baseball team, Dale threw a no-hitter his junior year.

Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1961-1964, primarily as a Military Police officer. He worked a variety of jobs in Milwaukee and Chicago before deciding to move back to Central Wisconsin in 1967. Dale’s passion for automobiles led him to purchase a brand new Dodge Charger RT in 1968 for $3,600 – a car that he cared for meticulously and is still in the family’s possession.

On May 3, 1969, he married Karen Johnson at St. John’s Catholic Church in Edgar. This past May, Dale and Karen celebrated 52 years of marriage. In those years, they were blessed with three children– Heather, Forrest, and Zachary, and eleven grandchildren. Family was of the greatest importance to Dale, and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was known by his family for his constant teasing and famous one liners. His love for his grandchildren was unprecedented. He had a very special and unique relationship with each grandchild and they came to expect his funny comments with enthusiasm, hoping to have a response that would make him laugh in return.

Dale’s early mornings, work ethic, and discipline were refined while working in the municipal construction trade. He lived a life of service. As a crane operator, he constructed wastewater treatment plants for countless communities across Wisconsin. He traveled extensively for work but would often drive multiple hours after a long day to be home for a few hours to see his family, sleep a few hours, and then leave to be at the jobsite 30 minutes before start time. After “retiring”, Dale worked for the Village of Edgar in the Streets and Parks department. He loved his adopted hometown of Edgar and took pride in his work maintaining the many parks and public spaces in the village. Manual labor was his love and pride, and he was especially passionate about making firewood. Through this work he met and grew strong friendships with many people in the community. Dale passed away while helping a neighbor – may we all continue to live by his example.

Dale’s other passions included his home state of Wisconsin and the great outdoors. Through his work travels he came to know the location of every small town and village, and usually knew how to get there “through the backroads”. When traveling out of state, he typically commented that the air smelled a helluva a lot better in Wisconsin! He loved the Packers and Brewers, but often disagreed with their coaching decisions. He enthusiastically cheered for Edgar sports as well, especially the football and basketball teams. Every year his gardens produced vegetables shared with friends, and if there was a patch of grass or weeds in the village that he noticed hadn’t been mowed he would find a way to add it to his weekly routine. He also loved sitting on his deck, enjoying a Spotted Cow beer and reading the paper or a sports magazine. Mostly, Dale enjoyed his daily visits to his hunting land where he would find a new project to work on each visit in preparation for his next grouse or deer hunt.

Survivors include his loving wife Karen Paul, Edgar, his children, Heather (Chad) Nelson, DeForest, Forrest (Kylee) Paul, Grand Rapids, MI and Zachary (Shanna) Paul, Edgar, 10 grandchildren, Carver, Ava and Cale Nelson, Kellen, Brecken and Henleigh Paul and Cassius, Elliana, Evienne and Crosby Paul, two sisters, Janice (Don) Rauen, Wausau and Dorothy Paul, West Bend.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Clayton Paul and his brothers, Ferdinand Jr. and Norbert.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Private family burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests honoring Dale by using the money to serve a friend or neighbor in need.

Jean M. Lloyd

Jean M. Lloyd (Scheberle), Wausau, WI 87, resident at Cedar Creek Manor gently slipped off to heaven, for her next adventure, on August 31, 2021. She was surrounded by her kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jean was reunited with her husband of 55 years, Donald Lloyd.

Jean was born September 7, 1933 in Sturtevant, WI, as the youngest of four children. She met and fell in love with Donald Lloyd of Ripon, WI and married September 29, 1956. As a young couple they enjoyed square dancing. In fact they danced in a pool, on a snowbank, and in a jail as part of competitions. They loved to polka dance and play cards with friends and family –who remembers Spoons?

The couple had four children, Brenda (Jack) Koshollek, Kathy (Larry) Zimmerman, Raymond (Luanne) Lloyd and Karen (Dean) Champine. Jean was blessed to have grandchildren and great grandchildren in her life as well. Alanna and Andy Chikowski (Autumn), Ashley and Jordan Kasprak (Max and Reese), Don and Angie Lloyd (Maggie), David Lloyd (Triston and Mackenzie), Amanda and Phil Courtier, Larry Zimmerman and Sheridan, Brooke and Josh Howe (Draxton and Zayla), Tanner and Hayley Champine, and three more great grand babies arriving this winter.

Jean had been the office manager for Lloyd Brothers Trucking which began in 1966 by her husband and his brother Robert (Norleen) Lloyd. After selling Lloyd Brothers (LB) in 1976, she continued to work for LB trucking until retirement. Since she was active in her children’s lives and businesses, receiving joy from the quality time they shared and memories they made. Each of Jean’s children inherited their parent’s entrepreneurial spirit, so there was always a project to help with. Whether transplanting at the greenhouse or assisting at the coffee shop she treasured this time together. For many years she filled her spare time caring for her yard — she found lawn mowing especially enjoyable– and it was important to her to keep a fresh coat of wax on her car too. Playing cards was a favorite pastime throughout her life…if you’ve ever played cards with her you experienced her competitive side too. She lived by the work hard play hard motto.

We want to give a special thank you to all the caregivers at Cedar Creek Manor who graciously cared for our mom and those who offered their friendship, kindness and love during her life.

In honor of her, we ask that everyone wear purple (her favorite color), be it a tie, a scarf or pin to her service.

Services will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave., Schofield with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time.

Barbara A. Pagryzinski

Barbara A. Pagryzinski, 92 formerly of Wittenberg, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3rd , in Kiowa CO at the home of her daughter Kaye who has lovingly cared for her over the last few years.

Barbara was a loving and devoted life partner, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, aunt, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She lived every day to the fullest and always led with kindness and she always had room for “one more” two legged or four legged no one was ever turned away. She accepted everyone for who they were and could always be depended on to be there in good times and bad.

She was passionate about her family, her animals and doing the right thing no matter what, even if that was not a popular place to be. She loved her country, believed in what we stand for and proudly flew the American flag in her yard before that was the popular thing to do. She was extraordinarily proud of her family members that served in the military including our latest soldier her great granddaughter Abby.

Barbara loved to laugh and did so every day. Her adventures with her late sister Bevy are infamous and that tradition continued with her children and grandchildren and remains intact today. She loved life- she was always on the run at 90 miles an hour with 100 things to do, but when she was talking to you, you had her full attention. Often seen cheering at her grandchildren’s sporting events, she never missed important milestones in all her families lives.

She was the center of her family, and we all are better people for it. She loved to surprise people and, on many occasions, jumped in a car and drove across the country to be at an event or celebration where we didn’t think she would be- in she would walk, smile on her face and say simply- of course I came why wouldn’t I?

She loved to dance- and her and Ken danced often. She passed her love of music onto her children, and she so enjoyed dancing and live performances of any kind especially when her grandson-in-law Matt performed her favorite country songs.

She loved her animals and stepped in welcome or not if she saw an animal being mistreated. She rescued many and was often seen walking in her fields with a trail of horses following her. Animals know a kind heart, so they flocked to her in every situation. She loved the Packers, Nascar, and country music (not to mention a Stenson or two, her favorite boots and comfortable jeans). Barbara had a zest for life and when she touched your life you never forgot her.

Barbara is survived by two children, Wayne (Sue) Pagryzinski of Rib Mountain and Kaye Page of Kiowa, CO; five grandchildren, Tonia (Leslie Savola) Pagryzinski, Harlee (Tashina) Pagryzinski, Crystal (Matthew) Simanek, Amber (Rory Sowers) Unverzagt and Rebecca (Brett Jackson)Unverzagt and numerous other cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her siblings, Jan Pozorski of Schofield, Betsy Bauman of Wausau and Jimmy (MaryJo) Pozorski of Oak Creek. In addition, she cherished her relationship with her life partner Ken’s brother Vern and wife Nancy, Ken’s children, and grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie (Terry) Bauman; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly (Leonard) Wanta; sister-in-law, Sally Pozorski; brother-in-law, Jerry Bauman; God son, Mark Wanta and her life partner, Ken Bricko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in St. Florian Catholic Cemetery, Hatley. Visitation will be held on Saturday at Holy Family Church in Wittenberg beginning at 9am. In honor of Barbara, we invite you to wear bright colored attire as Barbara loved any shade of blue and bright colors. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Shawano County or Marathon County Humane Societies.

JoAnn C. Innerebner

JoAnn C. Innerebner, 76 of Eland, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

JoAnn was born on November 23, 1944 in Wittenberg, the daughter of Harold and Josie (Kading) Bloecher.

On June 19, 1965, JoAnn was united in marriage to Lee Innerebner at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

JoAnn was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and taught Sunday School for many years. After raising her children, JoAnn was employed at Homme Home for Boys for over 20 years working in the kitchen.

She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, her raspberry patch and volunteering at Homme Home of Wittenberg. JoAnn cherished the times spent at the cottage in Galloway. She was always the life of the party and loved Holidays, especially Christmas.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Lee; a son, Brian Innerebner; a son-in-law, Perry Behreandt; two grandchildren, Cassie and Logan Behreandt; siblings, Jeneene (Randal) Block and Janis Kunze; in-laws, Allan Innerebner, Terry (Joanne) Innerebner and Jeanne Groshek as well as many other relatives and friends.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jodi Behreandt and a sister, Judith Jo.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and will continue on Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church beginning at 10am until the time of service.

The family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association or Redeemer Lutheran Church in JoAnn’s memory.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at