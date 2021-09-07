By Shereen Siewert

One person was injured Saturday after he struck a deer while driving a motorcycle, Lincoln County officials said.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Hwy. 17 north of Axen Road. The driver, a 42-year-old Merrill man, was transported to Merrill Aspirus Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, town of Russell Fire Department and other first responders assisted in the crash response.

The victim’s name has not been released.