By Shereen Siewert

More than two months after the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Rhinelander woman, a manhunt for the suspected shooter came to an end Tuesday after a tip from a confidential informant, Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said.

Christopher T. Anderson was arrested in connection with the murder of Hannah Miller, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Carol Stream, Ill. Hartman said the extradition process is underway, after which Anderson will be transported to the Oneida County Jail. No additional details were released about the arrest.

Hannah Miller

Miller was found shot to death on June 30. Her body was discovered on River Bend Road in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander near Hwy. 8.

A second suspect, a 24-year-old man accused of helping Anderson stalk Miller and plan her murder, was previously arrested. Seth A. Wakefield is facing charges or conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide. He is being held in the Oneida County Jail.

Last month Hartman announced a reward fund for Anderson’s capture.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and police from multiple departments aided in the investigation. An initial court appearance has not yet been set.