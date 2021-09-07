Third-offense drunken driving, driving after revocation, arrest on a warrant charge and a garage fire are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for Sept. 5.

A 32-year-old Merrill man was arrested last Monday evening on a criminal traffic charge. Deputies responded to Joe Snow Road in the town of Scott for a report of a vehicle parked in the lane of traffic with an unresponsive driver. The operator showed signs of impairment and was placed through field sobriety tests. As a result of those tests the man was arrested for a third offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and was cited for driving after revocation. He was held for violating the terms of his probation.

One person was injured and traffic on Highway 17 was restricted or slowed for over three hours Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash. According to the deputy’s report, a 34-year-old Merrill man was traveling on Highway C when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a fifth wheel camper being towed by a northbound vehicle. The driver of the towing vehicle was not injured while the Merrill man was transported to Merrill Aspirus Hospital where he was treated and released. He told the investigating deputy his cruise control was stuck on and he was not able to avoid the collision. Firefighters from the town of Russell helped control traffic and remove debris from the camper, which was destroyed in the crash.

A 45-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Wednesday evening on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped the man on Highway CC and discovered he was wanted by the Marathon County Sheriff on a theft charge.

One person was injured and a garage was destroyed in a structure fire Wednesday evening in the town of Bradley. At 8 p.m., a 911 call reported the fire at a home on Highway O near Highway E. Firefighters from Tomahawk and Nokomis responded to the scene and worked for over three hours to extinguish the flames. According to a deputy who responded, a Tomahawk man suffered burns but refused medical transport from paramedics.

A 42-year-old Merrill man was injured Saturday evening after striking a deer while operating his motorcycle in the town of Russell. At about 7:45 p.m. the driver was on Highway 17 north of Axen Road. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Merrill Aspirus Hospital where he was treated and released. The Town of Russell Fire Department and first responders also responded to the crash.

A 27-year-old Merrill man was arrested Saturday evening on a warrant charge. As deputies were investigating a motorcycle deer crash on Highway 17 the man came walking down the road. A deputy recognized the man was wanted and took him into custody. The man was wanted after he failed to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.

Five people reported striking deer this past week. An Elcho man reported striking a bear on Monday evening. The bear was struck on Highway C at Polak Road. The bear ran off after the crash. On Saturday, a deputy and trooper found a bear that was struck on Highway 51 near Highway 8.