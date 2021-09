MOSINEE – Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary will hold a fundraiser for local K-9 officers from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at 147988 Lois Lane in Mosinee.

It will feature live music by 18 Strings, Rothschild Police Department’s two new K-9s, therapy dogs, basket raffles, face-painting and Filipino cuisine from West Side Tasty Treat/A Taste of Manila and a meet-and-greet with Peaceful Pines’ new owners Roni and Kevin Drexler.

Leashed pets are welcome.