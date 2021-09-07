WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank recently promoted two employees, Vicki Mauritz and Amber Gober, into leadership positions, the bank announced in early September.

Vicki Mauritz

Longtime Peoples employee Mauritz has been promoted to a customer service representative area manager and will be responsible for leading the CSR teams at the bank’s Rib Mountain and Wausau Stewart Avenue locations. She previously worked for the bank as the Rib Mountain branch manager.

“Vicki’s expertise in operations and customer service will serve her well in this newly created role,” said Kari Solomonson, vice president, retail team leader.

Amber Gober

Longtime mortgage lender Gober has now taken on the role of Rib Mountain branch manager. She most recently served as a business development specialist and mortgage lender in Peoples Rib Mountain location.

“Amber excels at helping our customers and being involved in our communities,” said Jeff Saxton, vice president – retail group leader. “She understands the importance of great customer relationships and will draw upon her 22 years in banking to help both retail and business customers in this leadership role.”