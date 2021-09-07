TOMAHAWK – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and other public safety agencies invite the public to an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States beginning at about 9:30 a.m. at the Tomahawk Fire Station, 100 N. Tomahawk Ave.

This year’s event includes the Tomahawk Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department, Pine River Fire Department, Park Falls Fire Department, Tomahawk EMS, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Tomahawk Police, Wisconsin State Patrol and Life Link III.

A silent procession of emergency vehicles will leave the Tomahawk Fire Station at 9:46 a.m. The time was chosen to mark the precise moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower.

As the silent procession goes through downtown Tomahawk, an airship from Life Link III will follow overhead.

One block prior to Memorial Park, 101 E. River St., marchers will join the silent parade along with a bagpiper.

Just prior to 10 a.m. the group will arrive at Memorial Park. The traditional events will then take place starting at 10:03 a.m. This time was chosen as it marks the moment United Flight 57 struck the South Tower.

Speakers will consist of military, fire service, law enforcement and EMS members who will attest to the lingering effects of the attacks upon their profession. The honor guard from the Wurl-Fiend-Ingman VFW post will conduct a military salute.