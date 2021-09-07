In the interest of public health and in accordance with updated CDC guidelines relative to travel and large, in-person gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Toward One Wisconsin 2021, a conference on equity, diversity and inclusion, will take place as a fully virtual conference on Oct. 12 and 13.

Although previously planned as a hybrid event with virtual options and sessions based in Eau Claire, the conference will still feature 48 breakout sessions and three nationally acclaimed keynote speakers Kao Kalia Yang, Dasha Kelly Hamilton and Jelani Cobb. Attendees can look forward to an opening plenary panel, closing “move to action” session, as well as inspirational poems and reflections from our artist-in-residence, Dorothy Chan.

Register before Sept. 25 for a reduced conference fee.