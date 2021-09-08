By Shereen Siewert

WAUSAU — A plea deal is in the works for a 49-year-old Wausau man who spent more than 10 years in prison on child enticement and other related charges, after investigators allegedly discovered sexually explicit photos of children in his possession.

Travis Errthum, who was on extended supervision following his July 2018 release from prison, was charged March 7, 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court with 13 new felony counts of possessing child pornography.

According to court filings, police discovered a portable hard drive, laptop, USB storage device and iPhone in Errthum’s bedroom and a second iPhone in his vehicle during a search in October 2018 authorized by Errthum’s probation agent. Forensic searches of the hardware resulting from two separate warrants uncovered sexually explicit photos and videos of prepubescent girls, according to the criminal complaint.

Errthum initially denied searching for the files but later admitted he used his iPhone on public wifi connections and allegedly told police he has an addiction to young girls age 10 to 15, the police report states.

Court records show Errthum was convicted in 2001 of child enticement. Later, in a 2008 case, he was convicted of four counts of possessing child pornography; his probation in the child enticement case was revoked and he was ordered to spend 10 years and 8 months in prison.

Errthum is now back at Redgranite Correctional as the most recent case winds through the court system. Online court records show a plea deal has been reached in the case, though no details about the agreement have been released.

A plea hearing is set for Oct. 11.