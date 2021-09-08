By Shereen Siewert

A 46-year-old man discovered lying naked in the grass in downtown Wausau who told police it was “too warm to put clothing on” is now facing criminal charges.

Franklin L. Gates, of Wausau, is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior – exposure, disorderly conduct and bail jumping in a case filed Aug. 31, 2021 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say Gates had several arrest warrants and had been “warned previously” about his “lewd behavior in a public setting,” according to a criminal complaint.

Police discovered him in an area behind the Marathon County Public Library the evening of Aug. 30. He was allowed to place his clothing back on before being handcuffed and taken to jail.

During an initial appearance Aug. 31, Reserve Judge Greg Grau ordered Gates held on a $750 cash bond.

The judge also ordered Gates to keep his clothes on in public.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 13.