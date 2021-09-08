Hi! I’m Liam! I’m an active and happy guy who is looking for his adventure buddy. Could it be you? I think that playing is super fun, especially with other dogs. I’m too high energy for small animals, so I could not live in a home with cats. If you’re looking for a guy who is eager to learn anything that you’re willing to teach, then you should call HSMC and ask about me. Think about all of the fun stories we can make together. I can already picture it.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.