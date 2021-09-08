Jane R. Kluever

Jane Ruth Muelver-Kluever, 94, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly September 5, 2021.

Jane was born August 26, 1927 in the Town of Hewitt to the late Daniel and Hertha (Meilahn) Weber. She grew up on the home farm in which she was born. Jane walked the literal 2 miles to and from her one-room schoolhouse. She was extremely hard working, especially on the farm. She began first grade at the age of 4, and at 7 years old, she drove a team of horses. At 15, she came to town to work at Marathon Battery and Marathon Rubber, assisting the troops with supplies for WWII. She met Donald Muelver at 16 and they married at the home farm on December 4, 1948. Together, they loved to fish and dance at Colonial Ballroom. They lived in Schofield and raised three children together. Jane was the head baker at DC Everest and each day, she was up at 4 AM to make 125 loaves of bread. Donald preceded her in death. She met Mynard Kluever, a church friend, and they married February 14, 1999. He preceded her in death. Jane retired in 1991 and enjoyed going Up North to their cabin in Land O’ Lakes. She often enjoyed fishing, baking cooking, gardening and canning. She was a seamstress, working on countless prom and wedding gowns. She was an award-winning knitter and crocheter and was truly the best at fileting a fish. She was so talented, had a great sense of humor and was so kind. She was famous for her apple pies. The world just won’t be the same without her. She will be truly missed, and we will love her always.

Jane is survived by her children Sharon (Dale) Zwicky, Debbie Muelver, and Don (Doreen) Muelver, Jr.; stepchildren Jan (Duane) Mueller, Karen (Bob) Kranz, Kent (Stephanie) Kluever, Jean (Dennis) Wunsch, and Thom (Dawn) Kluever; grandchildren Jeffrey (Megan) Zwicky, Kristopher Zwicky, Lucas Muelver, Sarah (Tyler Block) Muelver, and Colton Muelver; great-grandchildren Rhett Zwicky and Hunter Block; and sisters Irene Worden and Joyce Bloecher-Kastner; and many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother Daniel Weber, Jr., and sister Florence Vlasuk.

A funeral service will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1351 Grand Avenue, Schofield with a visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Pastor Kevin Schnake will officiate. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM that afternoon at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Key to Life Lutheran Day Care, Weston.

Aaron D. Wicker

Aaron D. Wicker, 78, of Wausau, passed away peacefully September 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Aaron was born October 22, 1942, in Colby, Wisconsin to Elmer and Blandina “Tena” (Dahlke) Wicker.

Aaron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rose Wicker; children Deborah (David) Cyrtmus, Christopher (Amy) Wicker and Corrina Merklein (Todd Trittin); grandchildren Brandon (Autumn), Jacqueline (Aaron), Bethany, Alex, Mason, Garrett, Vance, Maizi, Hannah (Kaleb) and Henry; 1 great-grandchild Cash; Exchange students David, Catherina and Melissa; Sisters Carol Bandt and Donna (Roman) Baca; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Morris Wicker and brother-in-law Marvin Bandt.

Aaron graduated from Colby High School in 1961. He joined the US Navy directly out of high school, beginning with his basic training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. During his 4 ½ years of Naval service, he was aboard several ships with his main tour onboard the USS King DLG-10. He was very proud to have served in the US Navy for those years.

In 1971, Aaron and Rose started Wausau Catering. Years later, they expanded to The Rose Garden Banquet and Catering. Throughout the years in business, they gave back to many local organizations including Comfort Care and Hospice Festival of Trees and Empty Bowls.

Aaron had a passion for using his hands to create; having designed and built many buildings for use in the business. In 2001 he was the recipient of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Regional Restauranteur of the Year Award. In 2003 The Rose Garden was recognized as the Small Business of the Year by the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Aaron was a proud member of The Timberline Figure Skating Club, Stettin Lions, Wausau Elks Lodge 248, and Navy Club Ship 64. He cultivated many long-lasting relationships with his employees, golf friends and area business leaders.

Aaron and Rose enjoyed golfing and traveling with family and close friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 12 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 13 at 11:00 am at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N 2nd Street, Wausau with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am at church. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Comfort Care and Hospice Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, or a charity of your choice in Aaron’s name.

Marian D. Przybylski

Marian Diane Przybylski, 92, of Mosinee, passed away September 7, 2021.

Marian was born May 14, 1929 in Wausau.

No services will be held at this time.

William G. Miller

William G. Miller, 78, of Rib Mountain, passed away Sept 5, 2021, at home.

Bill was born July 14, 1943, in Beaver Dam to George and Ruth (Linde) Miller and grew up in the small, nearby community of Astico. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1961 and studied at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he graduated with majors in accounting and economics.

As a certified public accountant, Bill audited and consulted with local governments and not-for-profits, including many counties across Wisconsin. However, his main passion was serving his community both before and after retirement. Bill was elected to the Marathon County Board for 12 years and served until his retirement in 2020. During his time on the County Board, he chaired the Board’s Finance and Human Resources committees and was a member of its Health and Human Services and Executive committees. He also was a member of the North Central Health Care Board, where he served on its Finance and Nursing Home Committees.

Earlier in his public service career, Bill served as Supervisor of the Town of Rib Mountain, where he worked as the Town’s auditor up until retirement. He assisted in establishing the Town of Rib Mountain Sanitary District which helped support the Town’s commercial and residential growth and served on the Sanitary District’s Board of Commissioners until his death.

Throughout his life, Bill engaged in numerous volunteer activities to help better Wausau, Marathon County, and the state. He chaired the Rib Mountain Fest community festival for many years, which raised tens of thousands of dollars for Town recreation programs; he served as a Badger State Winter Games commissioner; and formerly volunteered and held offices with both the Rib Mountain Lions Club and Evening Optimists. He was also a founding parent of the Montessori School of Wausau.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cindy (Tarbert) Miller of Rib Mountain, a sister Judy (Richard) Fritz of Madison, and a brother Robert (Karen) Miller of Mequon; three children, Josh Miller of Wausau, Andrea Miller-Esker of Scituate, Massachusetts, and Nicole (Wouter) Sanders of Nolensville, Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Bryce Walhof, Eric Miller, Evan Esker, Lauren Esker, and Hannah Sanders. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his big brother Don.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 12:00 noon, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

You may leave condolences to his family at helke.com.

Timothy M. Gendron

Timothy “Tim” Michael Gendron, 34, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 15, 2021.

He was born November 24, 1986 to Michael and Laura (Laduron) Gendron in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tim graduated in 2004 from D.C Everest High School. He enjoyed watching tons of movies and listening to music any chance he could. Tim loved his family with all his heart and would do anything at any time for them. He was always willing to help family. He will be greatly missed.

Tim is survived by his grandma, Judith Laduron; mother, Laura Anderson; father, Michael Gendron; siblings, Michael (Marisa) Gendron and Matthew Gendron; nephews, Michael, Mason, Marshall and Mitchell; uncles and aunts, Butch, Debbie, Susie (Ray), Jeff (Heather) Daryl and Lisa; with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerard Laduron, Alice (Harold) Griebler, Gail Gendron; cousins, Vince and Jessica.

A service is pending at this time

In Lieu for flowers, please direct all donations to the family.

Jon C. Schuster

Jon C. Schuster, 53, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born July 28, 1968 in Rockford, Illinois, son of the late Douglas and Roberta (Mullican) Schuster. On July 13, 1991 he married Gina Kurtzweil at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau.

Jon grew up on a dairy farm in Ringle which contributed to his love of farming and wish to have a hobby farm in his favorite destination, Door County. Shortly after graduating law school, Jon opened Schuster Law Office and worked there until present. He was known for his gift of gab, wonderful sense of humor and his great love for his family.

Survivors include his wife, Gina; children, Megan, Jaimie, Jacob, Thomas, Katherine “Katie” and Anthony “Tony” Schuster; siblings, Suzette (Robert) Bangart and Douglas Schuster; mother-in-law, Patricia Kurtzweil; brothers-in-law, Jon Kurtzweil, Craig (Tami) Kurtzweil and Eric (Jodi) Kurtzweil; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gary Kurtzweil.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau and again on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sean R. Schwartz

Sean Ryan Schwartz, 28 years old, passed away at his home in Edgar WI on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

He was born to his mother Carol Lynn (Hughes) Palutke and his father Gregory D. Schwartz on February 8, 1993, in North Barrington IL.

Following his lifelong passion, Sean studied music in college. He also enjoyed wrestling, football, and spoiling his niece and nephews. For the past eight years Sean has worked for Gordon Aluminum. Prior to that he was a dedicated CNA at Wausau Manor where he loved his residents and coworkers. He will fondly be remembered as being witty, funny, extremely intelligent and for his contagious laugh.

Survivors include his parents Lynn and Jeff Palutke, his siblings Tricia and Kevin Unger, Addie Schwartz, and Jonathan Palutke, niece Haisley Unger, nephews Oliver and Kaleb Unger, and Uncles Mike and Jim Hughes and Grandfather John Palutke.

Visitation will be held from 12 pm until the time of the memorial service at 2 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jordan J. Andraska

Jordan J. Andraska, 33, Hatley, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born March 2, 1988 in Wausau to James and Kim (Fry) Andraska of Hatley.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed, hunting, fishing, biking and spending time with his three children.

Survivors include his wife, Samantha (New) Andraska; children, Marshall, Emily and Abigail; parents, James and Kim; sister, Kristy (Tim) Cogdill, Elligay, GA; niece, Paige Cogdill; maternal grandparents, Louie and Joan Fry, Merrill; his extended siblings, Katie, Crystal, Christopher, Brian, Kimberly, Teri Jo and Dustin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roman and Marcella Andraska; and an infant nephew, David Cogdill.

Funeral services will be at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at the church.

Shaughn A Smith

Shaughn A Smith, Marathon, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Memorial services will be 1pm Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home 3400 Stewart Ave Wausau.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from noon until time of services at the Stewart Ave funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Julian “Juge” Bourdon

Julian “Juge” Sage Bourdon, H??c N?? Ho Na Ži, 33, of Wittenberg, died on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Bowler.

Julian was born on April 27, 1988 in Wausau, the son of Scott Bourdon and April LaMere.

Julian graduated from Wittenberg- Birnamwood High School in 2006 and was most recently employed at Ho-Chunk Casino. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks, and enjoyed basketball where he was known for his sick ball skills, specifically his notorious head fake. He also enjoyed bowling.

Julian loved spending time with his daughter and friends. He was always known by everybody for his sense of humor. Julian was also a member of the NAC.

Julian is survived by his daughter, H??gišin?šin?; father, Scott Bourdon; mother, April LaMere (Michael); siblings, Aissa (Paul) Roberts, Ariana (Kenneth) Waukau, and Skyler Bourdon; grandmother, Nancy Prescott; Naan?s, Penny (Sonny) Smart, Leah (Edi) Calderon, and Kathy (Del) LaMere; Teegas, Bruce (Faye) LaMere, Kerwin LaMere, and Kelly (Jamie) LaMere; Jaajis, Timothy (Anna) Bourdon, Dylan (Jen) Prescott, and Dan Prescott; C??wis, April (Joseph) Daniels and Maunee Daniels; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and loving family.

Julian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Esau Prescott and Minnie Little Wolf Prescott, and maternal grandparents, Angelo LaMere and Viola Sunco LaMere.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 2-5 PM. A meal will be held at 5 PM with tipi devotional services to follow. A 10am brunch and visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 9-NOON.

Commitment services will start at 12 NOON. Burial will follow services, where we will take Julian’s remains to his final resting place at the John Stacy NAC Cemetery. Christian Roth will be officiating. Services for both days will be held at the April LaMere residence at 182611 Comet Road, Wittenberg, Wisconsin.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Robert C. Martin

Hey all, many called me Rob but my family still like to call me Bobby. I died unexpectedly at the age of 42 while living in National City, San Diego. I was born in Chicago, Il. , but grew up in Hamburg, WI. I graduated from Merrill High School in 1996. I was an awesome wrestler taking home many trophies. I earned a wrestling scholarship, which I took to St. Cloud University in Minnesota. I was a big sports fan. I enjoyed watching football growing up, but I really liked baseball. Ken Griffey Jr. was my favorite player. I was an avid collector of those Topps baseball cards and had boxes to prove it. I liked the Minnesota Twins. I worked odd jobs in construction mainly as a roofer. I worked in restaurants as a cook or “chef” as I liked to call myself. Life was an adventure for me. I struggled. I loved. I lost. It was always my goal to make a million dollars in my lifetime. I wrote once that was my plan and I believed I could do it and stated that if you didn’t’ believe you wouldn’t win. Well somewhere along the line, I stopped believing in my dreams. So a word of advice to those who read this, don’t give up whatever you are going through believe in yourself. Never stop dreaming or believing.

I leave behind my son, Jordon, a daughter , Bree. All my love to both of you. My father Bob Martin, step-mother Deb, Martinsville Indiana. My sister, Cheryl Martin Merrill WI, step-sister Emily (Kate) Ohlrich Junction City, WI, a step-brother Trevor (Lynn) Ohlrich Alsip Illinois. My niece Samantha Butalla, My nephews, Mitchell, Richard, Dillon, Nicholas, and Victor Butalla. I was preceded in death by my mother, Lois Martin(1990).

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday September 11, 2021 at the Corning Town Hall N1569 State RD 64 & 107 Merrill WI 54452 from 1-5:00 P.M. Prayer Service at 2:00 P.M. All are welcome to come share and celebrate all the million little things that were good about me.