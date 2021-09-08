By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Franklin(7)3-0951
2. Muskego(3)3-0912
3. Sun Prairie3-0803
4. Kimberly3-0714
5. Waunakee3-0545
6. DeForest3-0396
7. Mukwonago3-0357
8. Homestead3-024T8
9. Appleton North2-11810
10. Wauwatosa West3-011NR

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 10. Menomonie 7. Bay Port 6. Union Grove 5. Wausau West 2. Baraboo 2.

Medium Division (301-899)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(8)3-0971
2. Lake Country Lutheran3-0862
3. Ellsworth(2)3-0733
4. Amherst3-0694
5. Stratford3-0536
6. Lodi3-0515
7. Northwestern3-0357
8. Luxemburg-Casco3-029T9
9. Freedom3-027T9
10. Edgewood3-09NR

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Stanley Boyd 3. Belleville 2. Plymouth 2. Berlin 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Regis(9)3-0981
2. Colby(1)3-0803
3. Cumberland3-0752
4. Edgar2-1654
5. Bangor2-0585
6. Cedar Grove-Belgium3-0436
7. Abbotsford3-0357
8. Reedsville3-0308
9. Marshall3-0279
10. Durand3-09NR

Others receiving votes: Nekoosa 8. Hurley 6. Highland 5. Cuba City 4. Pacelli 3. Boyceville 2. Racine Lutheran 1. Hilbert 1.