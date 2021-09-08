Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Franklin
|(7)
|3-0
|95
|1
|2. Muskego
|(3)
|3-0
|91
|2
|3. Sun Prairie
|–
|3-0
|80
|3
|4. Kimberly
|–
|3-0
|71
|4
|5. Waunakee
|–
|3-0
|54
|5
|6. DeForest
|–
|3-0
|39
|6
|7. Mukwonago
|–
|3-0
|35
|7
|8. Homestead
|–
|3-0
|24
|T8
|9. Appleton North
|–
|2-1
|18
|10
|10. Wauwatosa West
|–
|3-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 10. Menomonie 7. Bay Port 6. Union Grove 5. Wausau West 2. Baraboo 2.
Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(8)
|3-0
|97
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|–
|3-0
|86
|2
|3. Ellsworth
|(2)
|3-0
|73
|3
|4. Amherst
|–
|3-0
|69
|4
|5. Stratford
|–
|3-0
|53
|6
|6. Lodi
|–
|3-0
|51
|5
|7. Northwestern
|–
|3-0
|35
|7
|8. Luxemburg-Casco
|–
|3-0
|29
|T9
|9. Freedom
|–
|3-0
|27
|T9
|10. Edgewood
|–
|3-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Stanley Boyd 3. Belleville 2. Plymouth 2. Berlin 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Regis
|(9)
|3-0
|98
|1
|2. Colby
|(1)
|3-0
|80
|3
|3. Cumberland
|–
|3-0
|75
|2
|4. Edgar
|–
|2-1
|65
|4
|5. Bangor
|–
|2-0
|58
|5
|6. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|–
|3-0
|43
|6
|7. Abbotsford
|–
|3-0
|35
|7
|8. Reedsville
|–
|3-0
|30
|8
|9. Marshall
|–
|3-0
|27
|9
|10. Durand
|–
|3-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nekoosa 8. Hurley 6. Highland 5. Cuba City 4. Pacelli 3. Boyceville 2. Racine Lutheran 1. Hilbert 1.