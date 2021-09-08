By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Franklin (7) 3-0 95 1 2. Muskego (3) 3-0 91 2 3. Sun Prairie – 3-0 80 3 4. Kimberly – 3-0 71 4 5. Waunakee – 3-0 54 5 6. DeForest – 3-0 39 6 7. Mukwonago – 3-0 35 7 8. Homestead – 3-0 24 T8 9. Appleton North – 2-1 18 10 10. Wauwatosa West – 3-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 10. Menomonie 7. Bay Port 6. Union Grove 5. Wausau West 2. Baraboo 2.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 97 1 2. Lake Country Lutheran – 3-0 86 2 3. Ellsworth (2) 3-0 73 3 4. Amherst – 3-0 69 4 5. Stratford – 3-0 53 6 6. Lodi – 3-0 51 5 7. Northwestern – 3-0 35 7 8. Luxemburg-Casco – 3-0 29 T9 9. Freedom – 3-0 27 T9 10. Edgewood – 3-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Stanley Boyd 3. Belleville 2. Plymouth 2. Berlin 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Regis (9) 3-0 98 1 2. Colby (1) 3-0 80 3 3. Cumberland – 3-0 75 2 4. Edgar – 2-1 65 4 5. Bangor – 2-0 58 5 6. Cedar Grove-Belgium – 3-0 43 6 7. Abbotsford – 3-0 35 7 8. Reedsville – 3-0 30 8 9. Marshall – 3-0 27 9 10. Durand – 3-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Nekoosa 8. Hurley 6. Highland 5. Cuba City 4. Pacelli 3. Boyceville 2. Racine Lutheran 1. Hilbert 1.