This week’s featured cocktail is the perfect complement to the crisp, cool air of September in Wausau. The Washington Apple is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Washington Apple

2 oz. Crown

2 oz. Apple Pucker

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Tart apple slice, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with a slice of apple and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.