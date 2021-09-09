WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will temporarily close several downtown streets Sept. 10 through Sept. 12 for the Festival of Arts.

Closures

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10:

McClellan Street from Second Street to Fourth Street

Jefferson Street from Second Street to Fourth Street

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10:

Third Street from Washington Street to McIndoe Street (Scott Street intersection to remain open)

Washington Street from Second Street to Fourth Street

Grant Street from Second Street to Fourth Street

The city expects to reopen all streets by 7 p.m. Sept. 12.