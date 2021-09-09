WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will temporarily close several downtown streets Sept. 10 through Sept. 12 for the Festival of Arts.
Closures
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10:
- McClellan Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
- Jefferson Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
Beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10:
- Third Street from Washington Street to McIndoe Street (Scott Street intersection to remain open)
- Washington Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
- Grant Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
The city expects to reopen all streets by 7 p.m. Sept. 12.