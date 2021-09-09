WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will temporarily close several downtown streets Sept. 10 through Sept. 12 for the Festival of Arts.

Closures

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10:

  • McClellan Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
  • Jefferson Street from Second Street to Fourth Street

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10:

  • Third Street from Washington Street to McIndoe Street (Scott Street intersection to remain open)
  • Washington Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
  • Grant Street from Second Street to Fourth Street

The city expects to reopen all streets by 7 p.m. Sept. 12.