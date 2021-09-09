Kory V. Ambroziak, 28, of Hatley. Sept. 7, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; second offense OWI; resisting or obstructing an officer

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department and are public record.

  • Alyssa A. Slocum, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 9, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money – repeater
  • Andrew Fleurant, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 2, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance
  • Brent M. Fitzgerald, 29, of Wausau. Sept. 8, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, bail jumping
  • Brianne S. Rhyner, 32, of Wausau. Sept. 2, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Christopher D. Heldt, 47, of Wausau. Sept. 3, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of Psiolocin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Eyuael G. Kebede, 27, of Lakeville, Minn. Sept. 8, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • Erik Black, 44. Sept. 7, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Emily E. McColley, 43, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2021: Operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Elliott M. Olsen, 44, of Wausau. Sept. 9, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Debra L. Drexler, 42, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Danielle L. Stevens, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Gary L. Miller, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2021: Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Gregory R. Phillips, 61, of Rothschild. Sept. 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Hannah J. Nitzsche, 31, of Weston. Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • James C. Arrowood, 57, of Antigo. Sept. 7, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver
  • James E. Clemens, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 2, 2021: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, bail jumping
  • Joni R. Beltran, 58, of Green Bay. Sept. 7, 2021: Fifth-offense operating while intoxicated
  • Maxwell C. Philavanh, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting/failing to stop
  • Kyle J. West, 18, of Schofield. Sept. 7, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of THC
  • Kory V. Ambroziak, 28, of Hatley. Sept. 7, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; second offense OWI; resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Kiana J. Herrick, 22, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, possession of controlled substance
  • Katie A. Harris, 27, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Justin P. Obrien, 40, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2021: Criminal trespassing, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Melissa A. Malueg, 37, of Wausau. Sept. 3, 2021: Receiving or concealing stolen property, theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • Nathan R. Bailey, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 8, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Nicole R. Charnowski, 28, of St. Paul. Sept. 7, 2021: Escape, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Parnell D. Brown, 36, of Schofield. Sept. 3, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Sarah K. Waggoner, 39, of Birnamwood. Sept. 2, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
  • Tabitha L. Gasser, 27, of Reedsburg. Sept. 2, 2021: Battery by prisoners
  • Tierra R. West, 22, of Elcho. Sept. 3, 2021: OWI causing injury, operating a firearm while intoxicated, bail jumping
  • Wayne A. Huyett, 78, of Spencer. Sept. 8, 2021: Stalking
  • William L. Bryk, 36, of Minocqua. Sept. 2, 2021: Violate a harassment restraining order, bail jumping
  • Stephen M. Leach, 28. Sept. 2, 2021: Battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater