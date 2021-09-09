Wausau Pilot & Review

A 29-year-old man who was stopped for speeding in Marathon County will spend two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced Thursday.

Deshawn Robb, of Milwaukee, was sentenced yesterday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Robb was convicted of the charge on June 21, 2021.

On June 20, 2020, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Robb for speeding in Marathon County, Wisconsin. While speaking with Robb, the trooper smelled marijuana in the car. Robb admitted that there was a handgun in the vehicle under his seat and that he was a convicted felon.

The trooper recovered a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.

In 2013 Robb was convicted of the felony crime of substantial battery in Milwaukee County and was sentenced to prison.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson said that Robb was not abiding by his felony firearm prohibition and was concerned that Robb was putting himself in environments where he thought he needed a gun for protection. Judge Peterson found that the sentence was necessary to punish Robb and deter him from possessing another firearm. Robb will also serve 3 years of supervised release.

The charge against Robb was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.