STEVENS POINT – You can discover the wonders of astronomy while exploring space this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory.

Planetarium shows will held at 2 p.m. Sundays beginning Sept. 12, and will run weekly through Dec. 19, except for Nov. 28. Face coverings are required while inside the building and during the shows. Shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated.

September shows include:

· Sept. 12 – “Phantom of the Universe-The Hunt for Dark Matter”

· Sept. 19 – “From Earth to the Universe”

· Sept. 26 – “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/Group-Programs.aspx.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings starting Sept. 13. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

A Junior Scientist Program, held in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History, will be offered from 3:30-4 p.m. Sept. 26, with a solar system theme.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/.