WAUSAU – The Wausau Fire Department has been awarded a grant for nearly $34,000 from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, the department announced this week.

The money will be used to help meet two needs within the department:

$16,000 will be used to replace the department’s aging Rapid Intervention Team, or RIT, packs. These packs contain a breathing air cylinder, emergency hoses and fittings, a face piece and rescue rope that are used to rescue an injured or trapped firefighter.

Nearly $18,000 will be used to replace the departments aging stair chair devices. The chairs are used by paramedics to safely move patients who are unable to walk.

This is the third Assistance to Firefighters Grant the department has received in the last two years for a total of $94,000.