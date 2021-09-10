Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured business is Wausau Events, an organization that strives to create community through events by providing over 40 days of high quality, affordable events throughout the year. They create and manage a series of events that bring recreational, cultural, educational, and economic impacts to residents, visitors, and the business community. As a non-profit, Wausau Events builds and sustains relationships with local businesses, organizations, and volunteers to ensure every event is fun, builds community and reaches a large diverse audience.

Chalkfest in Wausau is one of several events planned by the organization each year. Photo by Dave Kallaway, courtesy of Wausau Events

Wausau Events, formerly known as “Wausau Area Events,” was previously a part of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce, planning events and fundraising efforts for their organization. During that time, Wausau Area Events helped in the fundraising efforts to bring many large events to the local area including the Gus Macker Tournament and the Badger State Games.

In 1989, the non-profit “Wausau Area Events” was established by a small committee of community members, in partnership with the City of Wausau, after separation from the Wausau Chamber of Commerce. This allowed both Wausau Area Events and the Wausau Chamber of Commerce to focus on their core missions. On July 1, 1991, Wausau Area Events opened their doors at 426 N 3rd St. in Wausau, next to the Mint Café.

During that time, the workload became too much for one organization. Therefore, Wausau Area Events assisted with the creation of the Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Wausau River District based on the community need for these organizations. In the early years, the Board of Directors was shared for both Wausau Area Events and the Wausau River District. A few years later, Wausau Area Events went through a name change to become “Wausau Events” as all the organization’s events take place in the City of Wausau. The organization also moved with their sister organization, the Wausau River District, to their current space at 316 Scott Street.

The Board of Directors is very involved with each event hosted by Wausau Events, and they volunteer many hours to the success of the organization.

“We create events to make Wausau a better place to live,” said board member Steve Busha. Wausau Events

The current Executive Director for Wausau Events is Alissandra Aderholdt. Photo courtesy of Wausau Events

The current Board of Directors for Wausau Events includes Amanda Ley (President), Pete Valiska (Vice President), MaryAnne Groat (Treasurer), Sara Valiska (Secretary), Elizabeth Knight, Terry Geurink, Terry Sturm, Joani Lashua, Steve Busha, Lindsey Lewitzke, Joe Mella, Ann Werth and John King. The current Executive Director for Wausau Events is Alissandra Aderholdt.

Wausau Events is proud of developing many “traditional” events for the community throughout the years, including the Concerts on the Square Series, Chalkfest, Big Bull Falls Blues Fest, Harvest Fest and the annual Holiday Parade. These events would not be possible without the sponsors, volunteers and community members that support this organization.

Wausau Events is proud to serve the City of Wausau and looks forward to providing high-quality events for the community throughout the remainder of 2021 and for years to come.

Blues Fest in Wausau. Photo by Dave Kallaway, courtesy of Wausau Events

Connect with Wausau Events

Wausau Events, 316 Scott St., Wausau

Phone Number: 715-297-9531

Website: www.wausauevents.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wausauevents