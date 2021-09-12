Help Keep Our Community Closets Clean: United Way. UW is looking for someone to clean our Community Closets for 1-1.5 hours/week. Cleaning supplies are available on site and tasks include but are not limited to vacuuming, sweeping, cleaning a one-stall bathroom and spot cleaning windows. Preferred hours: Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday noon-2 p.m. or Thursday 3-5 p.m. Contact Elizabeth at erobinson@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719.

Package Up Meals: ADRC Meals on Wheels. Do you enjoy working with a group of friendly volunteers? ADRC needs volunteers to package hot meals for the Meals on Wheels program which services older adults in the community. Packing happens at the ADRC-CW office in Wausau, 8-10:30 a.m. Monday- Friday. No cooking is done. Food is portioned and packed up for the volunteer drivers to pick up for the routes. Contact the ADRC of Central Wisconsin (Wausau office) at 715-261-6070.

Screen and Interview Volunteers: Red Cross. Volunteer from the comfort of your home! The Red Cross is seeing a huge spike in volunteer applications due to current natural disasters and is in need of volunteers to conduct phone interviews of interested individuals. The volunteer screener gathers relevant information about prospective volunteer candidates while assessing which positions volunteers are best suited for. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

More Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities YOU can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Dresser Needed: North Central Health Care. NCHC is in need of a new or gently dresser. Please contact volunteer@norcen.org or 715-848-4450 with questions or to arrange drop off.

Household Items Needed: The Women’s Community. Items needed for TWC clients include zip-lock bags (especially quart-sized), antibacterial wipes, strawberry jam, quick bread/muffin mixes, and gas and grocery gift cards. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

More Donation Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County