By Shereen Siewert

The victim in a https://wausaupilotandreview.com/2021/09/11/1-dead-1-injured-in-merrill-area-atv-crash/fatal single-vehicle ATV crash that happened Saturday north of Wausau has been identified as 51-year-old Jennifer L. Kaine.

The crash was reported at about 12:15 p.m. on a public ATV trail west of County Road B in the Lincoln County town of Harrison. Investigators say a 38-year-old man was behind the wheel when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Kaine was a passenger in the vehicle. Both were ejected.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. Kaine was flown to a hospital for treatment but died of her injuries, police said.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, police said. Neither passenger was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.