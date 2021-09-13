By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead after an early morning crash Sunday in Langlade County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 4:15 a.m. to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department. Police say the driver, identified as Colton Schroepfer, was traveling south on County Hwy. H and missed a turn, veered into a ditch and rolled multiple times before coming to rest.

Schroepfer, of Bonduel, died at the scene. There were no other passengers or vehicles involved, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.