Norman T. Chapman

Norman T. Chapman, 88, Wausau, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home.

He was born February 23, 1933 in Athens, son of the late LaVon and Helen (Lesczynski) Chapman. On August 2, 1958 he married Doris Freudenthal in Medford. They moved to Wausau following their wedding.

Norm was a graduate of Athens High School and North Central Technical Institute. He served his country in the United States Army and worked for many years at Marathon Press followed by Central Wisconsin Paper. He retired in 2009.

Norm loved the game of baseball, playing for the U.S. Army and on numerous area fastpitch softball teams for more than 30 years. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and loved to kid Doris about her Milwaukee Brewers. It was a little harder for him this year given their success. He and Doris were also Green Bay Packers fans and followed them to out-of-state games the last several years. He was an avid deer hunter and spent many years in the woods chasing the trophy buck. He also enjoyed playing golf with his wife and grandsons and attending his grandchildren’s school and sporting events. He and Doris made occasional trips to the casino, and he was always excited to share when he won. He loved time spent with Doris and family at their condo on Lake Tomahawk, especially the super soaker fights and jokes around the campfire. He made holidays extra fun with his very competitive holiday bingo games.

Norm always put his family first and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Doris Chapman, Wausau; daughters, Carol (Bill Lauer) Chapman, Madison, Judi (Jeff) Schmidt, Litchfield Park, Arizona, Donna (Mark) Stone, Wausau and Lisa (Casey Curtin) Chapman, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Sam, Jake and Abby Stone, Karissa Schmidt, and Cade and Colin Miele; siblings, Elaine Zobrak, Dale Chapman, Sharon (James) Pietrowski and Ken (Lila) Chapman.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Les Chapman and sisters, Gladys Sloan and Jane Chapman.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Entombment will be in the Christus Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church and again on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. There will be a parish rosary service at 6:45 Tuesday evening at church.

Edmunds “Ed” Ozolins

Edmunds “Ed” Ozolins, 93, Wausau, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center, Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born February 11, 1928 in Riga, Latvia, the third son of Juris and Aline (Kaktins) Ozolins. Ed had four brothers and four sisters with one sister surviving in Riga, Latvia.

Ed left Latvia in 1944 at the age of 16, when German forces evacuated him before the Russian Army occupied Latvia for the second time. The German forces evacuated him to Germany after WWII. In Germany, he met his wife, Lisa Neutz. They married in July of 1949 in Germany, and in 1951 they immmigrated to the United States as displaced persons and refugees.

They were married for 62 years until she passed away in August of 2010.

Within a year upon arriving in the United States and hardly speaking the English language, Ed enrolled in Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa to start his education in the field of architecture. He had two dictionaries under his armpits, one Latvian to English, the other German to English. His basic understanding of the English language was limited. After three years of studies, he left Ames, Iowa because of financial difficulties. He moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin to work for a local architecture firm, Larson and Playter. He continued his education part time at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Ed eventually obtained his architectural license and started his own business, Ozolins Architect. He was later joined by his partner, Dennis D’Jock and formed Ozolins-D’Jock Architects. He retired in 1976. Ed and Lisa remained in Eau Claire until moving to Wausau in 2009.

During his lifetime, Ed was active in many civic organizations, which include president of the Eau Claire Jaycees, director with the Wisconsin Jaycees, chair officer for the Eau Claire Elks Lodge, chairman for the town of Seymour Planning and Zoning Board and director for the Altoona Lake Rehabilitation Board. Ed was also a member of the Eau Claire Male Chorus.

While living in Eau Claire, he purchased a cottage on North Shore Drive on Altoona Lake. As the family grew, the cottage was expanded to a five bedroom home. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and snowmobiling with his family. The view of the lake was greatly missed by Ed and Lisa when they moved to Wausau.

Survivors include, his daughter, Ilona (Jeffry) Gibson, Eau Claire; sons, Craig (Barney) Ozolins, Becker, MN and Kent (Tina) Ozolins, Wausau; granddaughters, Brittney Ozolins, Milwaukee and Amber Ozolins, Stevens Point; great-grandsons, Brandon (Kailey) Moen and Caleb Moen; and many cousins and nieces in Latvia.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four brothers, three sisters, grandson, Jeremy Moen, and granddaughter, Carmen Moen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Primrose Retirement Community for the exceptional care, love and support for Ed.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau.

Helen P. Schoepke

Helen P. Schoepke, 98, Weston died Saturday, September 4, 2021, while under the care of Interim Hospice at Pride TLC, Weston.

She was born July 6, 1923, in Marathon County, daughter of the late William and Mabel (Baneck) Koenig. In 1943 she married Alvin Schoepke at Trinity Lutheran Church, town of Stettin. He preceded her in death in 1999.

In her earlier years Helen worked at Marathon Battery and later was proud to be a homemaker. Some of her favorite pastimes included making Afghans, gardening and assisted in the care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, David W. (Karen) Schoepke, Green Bay and Carol Voelker, Weston, her grandchildren, David Voelker and Laura (Aaron) Kudronowicz and three great grandchildren, Alexandra Voelker and Hannah and Nicole Kudronowicz.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Mark, Sy and Norman Koenig.

Lee Yang

Lee Yang, 77, died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

She was born June 15, 1944 in Laos to Npliaj Neeb Yaj and Ntxhi Hawj.

Survivors include her son, Choua Xiong and daughter, Khou Xiong.

Services were held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, and again on Monday starting at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Robert L. Tiry

Robert Lee Tiry, 59, Elderon, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin son of Lawrence and Lois (Perry) Tiry on September 21, 1961.

Robert enjoyed driving truck for many years, most recently with Sutton Transport. Family and friends were important to Robert; one of the things he enjoyed most was cooking for the holidays.

Robert is survived by 2 daughters; Holly Tiry, Nikki Tiry, 1 son Kenneth Knippel, 1 grandson Oliver Tiry, 2 sisters; Barbara (Joseph) Peterson, Bonnie (Gary) Spatz, 3 brothers; David Tiry, Dennis (Judy) Tiry, Roland (Bonnie) Tiry and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Father Marion Talaga will be officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

Norbert J. Martzahl Sr.

Norbert J. Martzahl Sr., 91, formerly of Aniwa, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at The Bay at Eastview in Antigo.

Norbert was born on May 10, 1930 in Kaukauna, the son of Ernest and Caroline (Vanden Bloomer) Martzahl. Norbert was a US Army Veteran and was honorably discharged.

On August 22, 1964, Norbert was united in marriage to Claire Marie Damitz at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Aniwa. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2003.

Norbert was previously employed at Reynolds Sugarbush of Aniwa as well as Vulcan Corporation of Antigo and the veneer mills in Birnamwood and Mattoon. He enjoyed RFD TV and could always be found watching Westerns, Molly B, the Big Joe Polka Show or the tractor auctions. He loved polka music and country western music as well as the occasional trip to the casino. Norbert was very creative and enjoyed woodworking. He made several birdhouses, tractors and wind spinners. He also loved to do word searches.

Norbert is survived by his son, Norbert J. Martzahl Jr. of Phlox; sister, Mary (Earl) Bruehl of Appleton; nephews Kenny Martzahl and Peter (Judy) Martzahl and special friends Pat & Pat Higgins, Donny Olson, Richard Smith and Clarence Berdan.

Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and siblings Mildred Fink, Cecilia O’Neill, Louie, Earl & Harold.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Aniwa. Fr. Vicente Llagas will preside.

Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of mass with military honors to follow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Aniwa. Fr. Vicente Llagas will preside.

Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of mass with military honors to follow.