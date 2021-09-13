MILWAUKEE (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee woman is accused of causing the death of her 6-year-old son who prosecutors say died after more than a year of abuse and neglect.

A criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court over the weekend charges 31-year-old Tasha Rockow, of West Allis, with false imprisonment and chronic child neglect resulting in death.

According to prosecutors, Rockow’s son, Hank Brown-Rockow died of blunt force trauma and had previously been stabbed in the abdomen.

Doctors and the medical examiner also reported the boy was bruised “head to toe,” had no muscle tone and was malnourished. They noted contusions, cuts and soft tissue hemorrhages covering his body, including to his head and internal organs. He also had human bite marks on his skin.

The medical examiner also reported both of Brown-Rockow’s arms had recently been broken, as well as his wrist.

According to the complaint, Rockow restrained her son in handcuffs for hours at a time, denied him food and refused him medical treatment for severe injuries from abuse, causing his death.

When Rockow called 911 on Sept. 6 to report the stabbing, she told dispatchers the bruises covering his body were from his siblings, who fought with him regularly, the complaint said.

She also said her son fell on a knife he was playing with. Doctors later determined the stabbing had taken place much earlier after finding no blood in his abdomen, prosecutors said.

Court records show bond of $250,000 cash was set for Rockow on Sunday. Her public defender, Joan Zawikowski, declined to comment.