Golf scores provided by Scott Campbell. To submit recreational league scores, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

The Tribute/Trapp River Men’s Golf League finished its 2021 season Monday night. The first half winners, Envision Eye Care, teed off against the second half winners, Team Chittum Jr./Hanke for the league championship.

L-R: Jake Hanke, Phill Hanke, Scott Chittum Jr., Jake Chittum

L-R: Jeff Sarazen, Jason Barnum, Mike Terch, Scott Campbell

Envision Eye Care prevailed as champions for the second year in a row.

All other teams played a 9-hole scramble format at both courses. The winning team at Trapp was Jim Nick Insurance with a score of 29. Team Connell was the runner up team at 30.

Tribute winners were Team Erickson with a scorecard playoff as four teams tied at 31. Second place was Team Brandenburg.

The Monday night league started in late April and ended this week with 20 teams of four competing weekly with for prizes on hole events and bragging rights. This is a fun league that splits playing time at both courses and is provided with great food at mid-season and at the end of the year at its banquet and awards night at Bunker’s.

If you are interested in becoming a league member, a substitute or adding an entire team please contact Tribute or Trapp golf courses or go online at: golfinwausau.com.