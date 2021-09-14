WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County Volunteer Connection seeks people to rake yards during its annual Make a Difference Day yard-raking event.

Groups of volunteers rake residents’ yards during the United Way’s Make a Difference Day event. Photo courtesy United Way of Marathon County.

Raking will take place Oct. 18-23 when it is convenient for volunteers and the homeowner, many of whom are elderly and disabled. Groups are encouraged to participate together and help the community.

In 2020, over 360 volunteers came together with rakes and trailers to clean up 110+ yards of elderly or disabled residents in the greater Wausau area. Volunteers included school groups (from elementary to college), Boy Scout Troops, Girl Scout Troops, corporate groups, families, churches, service organizations and more.

Visit unitedwaymc.org/madd to sign up.