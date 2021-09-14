

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is again ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report, UWSP announced today.

The magazine’s 2022 rankings place UW-Stevens Point as 14th among regional public universities in the 12 states in its Midwest region. The university was recognized for solid reputation among peer institutions, retention of first-year students and low student-to-faculty ratio.

“I’m especially pleased with our ranking as a good value,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson in a news release. This ranking acknowledges the percentage of students who receive need-based financial aid as a percentage of grants and scholarship.

The university’s ranking on social mobility is a testament to how many students from lower-income families attend and graduate from UW-Stevens Point, Gibson said. “Our affordable cost of attendance makes UW-Stevens Point an engine for social and economic mobility for students and families.”

The social mobility ranking, new in 2019, is based on two key factors and looks at graduation rates of students who receive federal Pell grants.

To view the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.