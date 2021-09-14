Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau East High School on Tuesday publicly named Jon Winter as the new head varsity coach for the varsity baseball team.

“As a former player and coach at Wausau East, I’m excited and honored to lead the baseball program that coach Steve Heinrich built over his 31 year career,” Winter said. “We have a strong baseball community in Wausau and a growing youth program at East and I look forward to working with all the current and future East players and families.”

Winter, the Wausau School District Career and Technical Education Coordinator, is a Wausau East High School alumni and played at three different levels of college baseball, including junior college, divisions 1 and 3. He also played for the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 1996 and 1999, under Steve Foster, the current pitching coach for the Colorado Rockies.

Winter also signed a free agent contract in 1999 with the Tampa Bay Rays and was the associate scout for the Atlanta Braves from 2001 through 2008.

“We are excited to welcome Jon Winter into the Jacknation Family,” said Wausau East Activities Director Kurt Vanden Huevel. “With his outstanding background and strong connection with kids, the community and our district, we are confident Jon will uphold and build upon the excellent traditions established in East Baseball.”