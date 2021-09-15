This week’s featured cocktail beckons like the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. But don’t worry – this shark won’t actually bite. The Shark Bite is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.
Shark Bite
- 1 1/2 oz. Malibu
- 3 oz. Pineapple Juice
- Splash of Blue Curacao
- Orange slice, for garnish
To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine. Pour into a rocks glass filled with ice, garnish with an orange slice and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.