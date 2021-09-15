My name is Maisy but you may as well call me your new best friend. I can’t even begin to tell you what it’s like to be a senior cat in a sea of young cats and kittens. At 13 years old I realize I can’t offer my new human the playful spirit and growing stages that a kitten can, but I don’t think that makes me any less valuable or deserving. I would be willing to share my next home with other cats and children, but dogs might be too much for me (unless they, too, are in their golden years). Are you the one who will be my hero?

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.