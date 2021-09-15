Jeanne F. Hablewitz

Jeanne F. Hablewitz, 78, of Wausau, passed away September 7, 2021 at The Bay at Colonial Manor, Wausau, WI.



She was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 18, 1942 to the late John and Marjorie (Allen) Rasmusson. Jeanne met her husband John A. Hablewitz at the Lark Bar in 1964. They married October 16, 1965; recently celebrating 55 years of marriage. Together, they built their home in 1972, where they spent 48 years. They loved to go to Las Vegas; playing cards, slot machines and attending shows. Jeanne loved going to Starbucks with her friends whom she considered sisters. She enjoyed her flowers and spending time with her little dog Charlee.



Jeanne is survived by her sister Virginia Lange; stepsister Rozann Roberts; stepbrother Ronald Seehafer; brothers-in-law Thomas, Richard and Dennis Hablewitz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband John Hablewitz; parents John and Marjorie Rasmusson; stepfather Wilford Seehafer; and siblings Mary Lewis and John Rasmusson.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 am at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Schofield, with a luncheon to follow. Jeanne will then be laid to rest at 2:00 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park.



Jeanne lived at Cedar Ridge Elder Center for a little over a year and our family wishes to thank the entire staff for all the care and compassion they’ve shown her during her stay with them.

Raymond M. Diedrich

Raymond M. “Ray” Diedrich, 86, Athens, WI passed away peacefully while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at the Athenian Living, Athens, WI.

Ray was born December 29, 1934, in Athens, son of the late Arthur and Olga (Heldt) Diedrich. On October 17, 1959, Ray married Joan Deml in Medford, WI. Joan preceded Ray in death on December 27, 2015.

Ray and his late wife Joan, were lifelong dairy farmers (53-years) in the town of Rietbrock. Ray enjoyed his life on the farm and found joy and happiness in tilling the land, milking cows, and spending time with his family. Family was an important part of Ray’s life. He cherished family gatherings, special occasions, and holidays where the entire family would come together to celebrate. Additionally, Ray was a member of Athens Assembly of God church, where he served in a variety of ways to share God’s love with others.

Ray leaves his four children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three siblings as survivors. Children: Tamey (Jerry) Zenner, Todd (Julene) Diedrich, Robbie (Janice) Diedrich and Craig (Danielle) Diedrich. Grandchildren; Joshua (Sara) Zenner, Tanille (Andy) Hartwig, Benjamin and Moriah Diedrich, Cameron (Mindy) Diedrich, Kyncaide (John) Keefe, Kenadi and Cooper Diedrich. Great-grandchildren; Dane and Cora Zenner, Jazelle, Sy’Rih, Nixon and Emzlee Hartwig, Lincoln Diedrich, and Kashtyn Keefe. Siblings; Marlene (Ray) Apfelbeck, Ronnie Diedrich, and Beverly (Matt) Meier along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Athens Assembly of God Church, Athens, WI. Pastor Craig Diedrich (son) will officiate the celebration of life service. Burial will be in the Athens Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Athens Assembly of God on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Athens Assembly of God Church. A luncheon will follow the service at Tamey and Jerry Zenner’s residence; 237411 Allen Street, Athens WI 54411.

Lorraine F. Fellner

Lorraine Frances Fellner, 94, of Aniwa, WI passed peacefully into God’s loving hands on Sunday, September 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving children.

Lorraine was born on July 24, 1927, at her parent’s home on Deleglise Street in Antigo, WI, to Joseph and Mary (Kolka) Dolejs. She was very proud of her machinist father who worked at the Antigo Railroad Round House and learned Bohemian cooking from her mother. She always looked up to her older brothers and sister.

As a child, Lorraine entertained and recited monologues at churches and Women’s luncheons at the Antigo Theatre. She carried on her speaking and acting talents the rest of her life. Lorraine was happiest when she was sharing a story with visitors and family. She was very personable and engaged with store clerks, strangers, and friends. Everyone loved her historical recollections.

Lorraine graduated with the class of 1945 at Antigo High School where she was a drum majorette, and had many interests including Future Teachers of American, Thespians, debate, choir and was the editor of her high school paper.

As a high schooler, Lorraine worked in the Antigo Pea Cannery alongside WWII Prisoners of War, and worked for the Antigo Journal. She volunteered as a Candy Striper at the Antigo Hospital.

Lorraine was married to Frederick Alois Fellner of Antigo on April 15, 1950. They raised six children and later retired in Aniwa, WI.

As an adult, she was very active in her community as PTA president, Cub Scout Den Mother and many organizations including, March of Dimes, Aniwa Homemakers, the Ladies’ Aid at the Aniwa Methodist Church and Hogarty Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the Antigo Museum and Antigo Hospital Red Cross. At 85 years of age, she baked 7 kinds of pie for The Historical Society Music event at Antigo Park.

Lorraine completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Speech/English from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1968. She taught at Zion-Benton Township for many years. Momma loved teaching and encouraging young people. She taught Sunday School when she was young and again when she retired. She also taught English in high school and encouraged and loved each class. She always gave students extra time to complete their homework and she had parents begging to get their children into her class. If they had a football or basketball game the night before, Lorraine let the class pow-wow and chat for 10 minutes at the beginning of class, so they were ready to learn afterwards. They especially loved her participation in school fairs where she would stand on her head to help win a prize for her class. She had letters from students 30 years after retiring, who still thanked her for her kindness.

Lorraine blessed everyone who knew her and recognized their needs and helped them with both prayers and generosity. Throughout the day she would take your hands in hers and ask you to pray along with her, for family members, a friend at church, or even for the needy and hurting people in the world. She would often go into her garden or the beautiful woods around her home and pray as well. She always thought of those less fortunate than herself and prayed and shared from her heart. She was a true patriot, loving her American heritage and prayed for our nation.

She cherished nurturing her family with Christian values and a strong believe in Jesus Christ. She brought all her children to God and delighted in the knowledge that they took her faith as their own.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Patricia (Dan) Cox of Montana, Melanie (Michael) Gurath of Florida, Diane Schooley of Washington, Frederick J. (Lydia) Fellner of Louisiana, William E. Fellner of Schofield, and Karl R. Fellner of Missouri; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister, Rosemae D. Schmidt; two brothers, Joseph and William Dolejs and a son-in-law, Dell Schooley.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hogarty Community Church. Rev. Roger Davis will preside. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30AM until the time of service at the church.

Meta ‘Mickey’ Gatz

Meta M. ‘Mickey’ Gatz, 94 of Wausau, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Mickey was born on November 4, 1926 in the town of Easton, Marathon County, the daughter of the of Clarence and Alma (Nienow) Jensema.

Mickey graduated from Birnamwood High School at the age of 16 in 1943. On August 24, 1946, Mickey was united in marriage to Stanley Gatz at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schofield. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2006.

After high school, she worked in Milwaukee during World War II. She then moved to the Wausau area where she did secretarial work. Then, in Eau Claire, she worked for the University of Wisconsin in the admissions office. Later, she moved to Madison and was a confidential secretary for the Board of Regents at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. After retirement, the couple moved to Eagle River.

Mickey enjoyed playing cards, golfing with the Madison gals, board games, reading books and loved to travel. She especially enjoyed their retired winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Mickey is survived by her children, Patricia (Gary) Menard of Eau Claire, Tom Gatz of Birnamwood, Jeanne Gatz of Menomonie, Jim Gatz of Eau Claire and David (Diane Williams) Gatz of New Buffalo, MI; grandchildren, Jonathan Menard, Bradley Miller, Allen Miller, Daniel Gatz, Theresa Gatz and Nicole Gatz; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Dean Gatz; her siblings, Alice Wenzel, Harold Jensema and Dorothy Krueger and her parents-in-law, Reinhold and Alma Gatz.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Rev. Eric Hauan will preside. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.



The family would like to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital-Palliative Care Unit for all of their kindness and compassion. We can’t thank you enough.

Myron L. Uren

Myron L. Uren, 85, went to be with his loving wife Joyce on September 12, 2021. She was the love of his life and they are together dancing once again. He born to the late Lester and Ingabor on February 25, 1936.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce, his parents, brother William, sisters Marion and Adeline, as well as ex- wife Daryl.



He leaves behind sister Audrey, children Dawn(Ron), Lester(Kelly), Gwen (Greg), Andrew(Debbie) and 2 great- grandchildren. He was also father to step- children Kristine (Dave), Richard(Amy), Patty and Kathy. Myron was a loving Papa to 15 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.



Myron served a total of 28 years in the US Navy, 20 years active duty. He ended his career as Chief Petty Officer and taught at the US Naval Construction School Command for the last 7 years of active duty. He was an electrician by trade but will be remembered as the smartest man we’ve ever known by those who loved him. He was always willing to tutor children, students, grandkids.



Myron was with his 2nd wife Joyce for 33 years. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa to all grandkids as well as daycare kids. He loved holding babies.



He loved fishing, collecting coins, going out to eat, puttering out in the garage, and being with family. He will be greatly missed.



His funeral will be September 17 at John J Buettgen funeral home. Visitation is at 11am, service is at 12 officated by Pastor Sheldon Miles. Burial will follow Forestville Cemetery Ringle with full military honors. There will be a meal to celebrate his life following the service at Rothschild city hall at 211 Grand Ave, Rothschild.