By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Franklin(7)4-0961
2. Muskego(3)4-0892
3. Sun Prairie4-0793
4. Kimberly4-0694
5. Waunakee4-0615
6. DeForest4-0506
7. Wauwatosa West4-02710
8. Mukwonago3-1217
9. Hartland Arrowhead3-111NR
10. Appleton North2-299

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 8. Baraboo 7. Homestead 7. Union Grove 6. Waukesha West 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 2. New Richmond 1. Brookfield East 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(8)4-0971
2. Lake Country Lutheran4-0852
3. Ellsworth(2)4-0733
4. Amherst4-0674
5. Stratford4-0555
6. Lodi4-0476
7. Northwestern4-0367
8. Luxemburg-Casco4-0338
9. Freedom4-0289
10. Edgewood4-02110

Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Regis(9)4-0981
2. Colby(1)4-0882
3. Cumberland4-0763
4. Bangor3-0635
5. Cedar Grove-Belgium4-0516
6. Abbotsford4-0387
7. Reedsville4-0328
8. Marshall4-0289
9. Edgar2-2224
10. Durand4-01510

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Cuba City 6. Highland 6. Hurley 6. Racine Lutheran 5. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.