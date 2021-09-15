By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Franklin (7) 4-0 96 1 2. Muskego (3) 4-0 89 2 3. Sun Prairie – 4-0 79 3 4. Kimberly – 4-0 69 4 5. Waunakee – 4-0 61 5 6. DeForest – 4-0 50 6 7. Wauwatosa West – 4-0 27 10 8. Mukwonago – 3-1 21 7 9. Hartland Arrowhead – 3-1 11 NR 10. Appleton North – 2-2 9 9

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 8. Baraboo 7. Homestead 7. Union Grove 6. Waukesha West 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 2. New Richmond 1. Brookfield East 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (8) 4-0 97 1 2. Lake Country Lutheran – 4-0 85 2 3. Ellsworth (2) 4-0 73 3 4. Amherst – 4-0 67 4 5. Stratford – 4-0 55 5 6. Lodi – 4-0 47 6 7. Northwestern – 4-0 36 7 8. Luxemburg-Casco – 4-0 33 8 9. Freedom – 4-0 28 9 10. Edgewood – 4-0 21 10

Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Regis (9) 4-0 98 1 2. Colby (1) 4-0 88 2 3. Cumberland – 4-0 76 3 4. Bangor – 3-0 63 5 5. Cedar Grove-Belgium – 4-0 51 6 6. Abbotsford – 4-0 38 7 7. Reedsville – 4-0 32 8 8. Marshall – 4-0 28 9 9. Edgar – 2-2 22 4 10. Durand – 4-0 15 10

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Cuba City 6. Highland 6. Hurley 6. Racine Lutheran 5. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.