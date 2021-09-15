Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Franklin
|(7)
|4-0
|96
|1
|2. Muskego
|(3)
|4-0
|89
|2
|3. Sun Prairie
|–
|4-0
|79
|3
|4. Kimberly
|–
|4-0
|69
|4
|5. Waunakee
|–
|4-0
|61
|5
|6. DeForest
|–
|4-0
|50
|6
|7. Wauwatosa West
|–
|4-0
|27
|10
|8. Mukwonago
|–
|3-1
|21
|7
|9. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|3-1
|11
|NR
|10. Appleton North
|–
|2-2
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 8. Baraboo 7. Homestead 7. Union Grove 6. Waukesha West 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 2. New Richmond 1. Brookfield East 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(8)
|4-0
|97
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|–
|4-0
|85
|2
|3. Ellsworth
|(2)
|4-0
|73
|3
|4. Amherst
|–
|4-0
|67
|4
|5. Stratford
|–
|4-0
|55
|5
|6. Lodi
|–
|4-0
|47
|6
|7. Northwestern
|–
|4-0
|36
|7
|8. Luxemburg-Casco
|–
|4-0
|33
|8
|9. Freedom
|–
|4-0
|28
|9
|10. Edgewood
|–
|4-0
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Regis
|(9)
|4-0
|98
|1
|2. Colby
|(1)
|4-0
|88
|2
|3. Cumberland
|–
|4-0
|76
|3
|4. Bangor
|–
|3-0
|63
|5
|5. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|–
|4-0
|51
|6
|6. Abbotsford
|–
|4-0
|38
|7
|7. Reedsville
|–
|4-0
|32
|8
|8. Marshall
|–
|4-0
|28
|9
|9. Edgar
|–
|2-2
|22
|4
|10. Durand
|–
|4-0
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Cuba City 6. Highland 6. Hurley 6. Racine Lutheran 5. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.