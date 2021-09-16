By Shereen Siewert

All vendors entering Ascension facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 12, according to a company email issued Thursday.

Ascension previously announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be required of all staff and for anyone working in their facility. The email explains that the requirement does extend to all vendors entering Ascension facilities.



“We rely on thousands of individuals working in our facilities every day to support our caregivers as they deliver patient care and keep our facilities running effectively,” the email reads. “Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process. This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety. As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work.”

The requirement applies to vendor representatives entering any Ascension facilities, including all sites of care and all operating or business locations such as office or administrative buildings.

In instances where a vendor representative cannot be vaccinated for medical or any other reasons, the vendor organization should identify a substitute vendor representative to serve in their place or explore options to deliver support virtually, the organization advised.

“Ascension will not review, process or approve any exemptions to this requirement for our vendors,” the notice reads.

Vaccination documentation will be verified, officials said.