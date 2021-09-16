WAUSAU – Fireworks Family Fest and Wausau Events 5K will be held Sept. 24 and 25 in Wausau.

Both Wausau Events activities will be held at the Wausau Downtown Airport, 725 Woods Place. The free family festival will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24.

Take a chair to the festival and enjoy a night filled with kid’s activities, live music,

food vendors and the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 and meanders through the southeast side of Wausau. Registration is $25.

Proceeds from the 5K benefit Claire’s Crew as they work to establish a scholarship in memory of Claire Hornby, a 10-year-old pediatric cancer patient who passed away in the fall of 2020.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.wausauevents.org.