By Shereen Siewert

A 39-year-old Wausau man who was behind the wheel of his car and sleeping in a stranger’s driveway is facing felony charges after police discovered 11 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Jonathan C. Huff is jailed on a $5,000 cash bond and faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol – fifth offense – and possession of methamphetamine. Charges were filed Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

At about 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 a deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of Falcon Drive in the village of Maine for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway. Police say they arrived to discover Huff asleep with his vehicle running and shifted in reverse, with his foot on the brake.

Deputies knocked on the window and eventually woke Huff, who was arrested after undergoing field sobriety tests. Police say Huff appeared confused, said he stopped to sleep, did not know he was in the driveway of someone’s home and thought he was in Merrill.

A K9 sniff led to a search where 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine were discovered on the front passenger seat, according to court documents.

During an initial appearance Tuesday, Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill ordered the cash bond, along with alcohol and substance abuse restrictions.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22.