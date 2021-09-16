Disorderly conduct, lewd, lascivious behavior, battery, strangulation/suffocation and carrying a concealed weapon among incidents in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Sept. 13.

A 57-year-old Minocqua man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and lewd, lascivious behavior in public Tuesday evening following a report of a man walking around naked at the Larson Lake Wayside/ park.

A 33-year-old Ontonagon, Michigan, man was stopped and cited for speeding and operating without a license after he was observed travelling 90 mph on Highway 51 near Highway 64.

A 42-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Tuesday evening on charges of battery and strangulation/suffocation following a disturbance in the town of Scott.

A motorist travelling on Highway 51 near Highway K reported their vehicle being struck by a piece of wood that had flown off a trailer being towed by a vehicle in front of them. The wood struck the complainants vehicle causing the windshield to be smashed on the driver’s side.

A 21-year-old Wausau woman was stopped and cited for speeding after she was observed travelling 87 mph on Highway 8 near Gatewood Heights Road.

A 26-year-old Merrill man was arrested Saturday morning on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts of bail jumping and a warrant for failure to appear.

A 41-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Sunday morning on charges of domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct and strangulation/suffocation following a domestic disturbance in the city of Tomahawk.

Seven people reported striking deer last week.